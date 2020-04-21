Clinics with COVID-19 cases named

There were five health care settings where it appears 23 medical workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to a response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Michelle Armenta, president of Vigilance Committee Inc.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services response provided Armenta with an “isolation unit spreadsheet” that lists only health care settings, no names or other information that might identify the medical workers. The redaction of such information, according to DPHSS, is due to local and federal laws including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

The following health care settings were listed:

• FHP – 1

• Guam Memorial Hospital – 12

• Guam Regional Medical City – 2

• Health Services of the Pacific – 6

• Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic – 2

According to a Joint Information Center press release, the FHP Health Center and Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic were identified as two urgent care facilities as part of the government's overall response.

Armenta had requested public records showing the identity of two health care settings where 17 medical workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The request was made after DPHSS on April 10 declined to share the sites of the medical workers even though they were among the clusters that was being investigated. DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-Denorcey said they didn’t want to name them because they were "private businesses and I want to make certain that the anonymity is ensured for that particular case.”

DPHSS, however, had named other private institutions with COVID-19 clusters they were investigating, including United Airlines, Hafa Adai Bingo and Iglesia Ni Cristo.

At the time, DPHSS said one of the unnamed locations had five health care workers test positive, and the second had 12 workers who contracted COVID-19.