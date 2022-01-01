The clock is ticking against lawmakers if they want to make amendments to the governor's war claims payment implementation plan, said Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairperson of the Guam Legislature's committee on appropriations.

The plan's enabling legislation, Public Law 36-62, gives the Legislature 30 days to adopt, reject or amend the plan in the form of a bill, otherwise it will be deemed adopted. The plan is currently in the form of Bill 230-36, and the deadline is Jan. 7, according to San Agustin.

"I got the bill, I have the hearing, ... I asked last week, all amendments so we can tweak this bill because the clock ends on Jan. 7," San Agustin said Thursday during a public hearing on an amended version of Bill 230-36.

"I'm going to ask again today. If I don't get it by the end of the day, any amendments - as a matter of fact by 12 o'clock - any amendments to this bill to make it right for everybody - ... don't look at me. Look at yourself," the senator said.

During the hearing, San Agustin said an emergency session would have to be called to act on the implementation plan, but Speaker Therese Terlaje said she didn't believe that was viable.

The speaker said there has been no request for an emergency session, nor allegation of a threat or danger to public health and safety that would justify an emergency session.

"The program is not set to begin for 30 days and thus the Legislature will have an opportunity to address the war claims bill at the January session which begins on Jan. 21, 2022," the speaker said.

Public Law 36-62 tasked the governor with submitting a plan to compensate claimants who missed the filing deadline for the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, the 2016 federal war claims measure.

But the proposed funding source for that plan drew concern Thursday from some lawmakers who went back and forth with Department of Administration Director Edward Birn on funding aspects. At times the officials spoke over each other.

The speaker said the implementation plan is more of an appropriations bill.

The plan appropriates $10 million from the General Fund to DOA to pay war claims.

While the plan's enabling law mandates that the governor include a funding source or sources in the proposal, the law also authorizes payment out of the preestablished Guam War Claims Fund, with the governor able to transfer money if the fund proves insufficient.

Terlaje asked Birn why officials are proposing not to use the funding sources identified in the bill.

Birn said the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research often states that the bureau cannot determine the availability of funds for transfer until the end of the year.

"That would inevitably result in none of these (war claims) being paid out until the end of the year. And that is the reason why the administration framed the bill in this way," Birn said.

An amused speaker then asked Birn if he wanted her to "pull out all the examples" of transfers done throughout the years, which she did near the end of the hearing.

The speaker said it was "misleading" to say that the governor would be restricted from acting before the end of the fiscal year. Birn asked to comment, stating that the speaker's comments did not reflect what he said, but he was not able to do so.

Sen. Joanne Brown said she was bothered by the expectation that Guam war claimants would be paid "with their own money."

"That does not bring recognition of what our people suffered from the proper source, which is the federal government," Brown said, adding that she might consider the plan if it were at least using Section 30 money, which was used to make earlier war claims payouts.

"We need to make sure that when we do this, we're doing it the right way, the moral way, ... but not through this process, not through taking money off the table of our children and even the manåmko' who lived through the war," she said.

Another concern about the plan, which Sen. Telo Taitague brought up early in the hearing, was for the three-month filing deadline for claims. San Agustin said he agreed with her concern, but he believed the plan was working off its enabling legislation and that it would be in the Legislature's best interest to later develop an amendment extending the deadline.

Near the end of the hearing, the speaker asked Birn what would happen if the implementation plan does not pass by Jan. 7. Birn said he was confident a resolution would be reached by then, but the enabling law required regulations to be submitted to the Legislature to operate, and he wasn't sure how the department would operate without those regulations.

"But again, that's a legal conclusion, and I'll have to take advice on that," Birn said.

Just before the hearing ended, Sen. Frank Blas Jr. questioned whether the funding source in the plan complied with the enabling law because he didn't believe that was the case. And if it isn't compliant, does that mean the timeline for the governor to submit the plan was met? Public Law 36-62 gave the governor 30 days to submit her plan after enactment.

Blas asked San Agustin to clarify with legal counsel.