The ballots may have all been cast, but even without taking into account the upcoming runoff election for the Guam delegate seat, the general election is far from over. The results still have to be certified and a tight Yigo mayoral election will necessitate a recount.

Republican Anthony Sanchez and Democrat Frances Lizama finished Tuesday as the top two vote-getters for the Yigo mayoral election.

The candidates were just eight votes apart, with Sanchez edging out the slight lead, resulting in a 0.28% difference between them, well within the margins of the less-than-2% threshold that triggers a recount.

The preliminary, unofficial results of the Yigo mayoral election Tuesday:

• Sanchez - 779

• Lizama - 771

• Peter Martin Pascual - 428

• James Gary Santos - 297

• Lillian Opena Guerrero - 288

• Dennis David Flores - 251

Vice mayor

But Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said she did not know yet when the recount will take place.

"We don't know if it's going to happen before the runoff or after the runoff," Pangelinan said Thursday afternoon. GEC commissioners met Thursday night, and initial discussions were on the cost of the runoff in the congressional race. A date for the Yigo mayoral race recount was not available as of press time.

"I'm going to be optimistic and should (the recount) turn in the same results then of course eventually I will concede because at the end of the day it's about the people and the community," Lizama said.

With so many candidates, six in total, Sanchez said his campaign expected it might be a close race between the top two candidates.

Lizama said her campaign had anticipated a close race between her and Sanchez. The primary, had it gone through, might have made a difference due to the number of candidates, Lizama added.

"But looking at the result of the votes on the Democratic side, it's evident that the people want change," Lizama said, referring to Democrats taking the top spots in the Yigo election.

Out of the six candidates, four were Democrats, with the only other Republican taking last place. Former Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane, a Republican, decided not to run this election, leaving the seat without an incumbent to defend it.

"But again, after the recount, should the results remain the same, I'm content with that," Lizama added.