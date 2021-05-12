Closed-door meeting on upcoming federal bailout called ‘historical’

Details and specifics still need to be finalized, but lawmakers and the governor appear to be mostly on the same page over how to spend an impending $603 million federal bailout.

A closed-door meeting was held with 14 senators and the administration for about an hour to discuss spending priorities for the subsidy. When all was said and done, many in the room shared their positive receptions.

“It’s an awakening for me. This is how we should be working together,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at a post-meeting press avail. “Today I think we really demonstrated a historical event.”

Speaker Therese Terlaje said senators received a “general overview” of the governor’s intentions and priorities.

“I’m excited for the people of Guam. We agreed that all of this is an investment in our children and their future and that our island can really move forward. And we want to take that opportunity,” Terlaje said. “I think everyone in the room kind of felt good about that agreement that we had all come to. I’m very much looking forward to the details.”

The governor shared some of her broad plans for the money with the media Tuesday. The federal funds will be spent on economic recovery, to protect health and safety, the recovery of lost revenues, and to expand government services. As soon as the funds are given to the local government, the administration is able to begin spending most of it, according to the governor.

“My understanding is that ... they gave us a letter saying that we’ve been approved, and that we have submitted a claim of that approval to the U.S. Treasury for one of the elements,” the governor said, clarifying that the approval has been given for the lion’s share of the upcoming federal subsidy – some $553 million of $603 million that has been identified by the U.S. Treasury.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and Leon Guerrero both alluded on Tuesday that more money to the local government from the American Rescue Plan will be earmarked for Guam in forthcoming guidance from the Treasury Department.

Disagreements over GMH, RISE Act

But there are two points where Adelup and the Legislature differ.

A priority listing submitted by all 15 senators proposed to decrease an earmark for a new public hospital and health center from $300 million to $200 million. The governor said she still wants to maintain the higher figure.

“I told them that I would still like to pursue the $300 million. So no I’m not in support of the numbers, but I’m certainly in support of their priority also for the hospital,” she said.

Leon Guerrero is confident that the capital expense, which will take about half of the bailout, is an allowable investment under the released federal guidance.

“It’s very broad: anything that has been negatively impacted as a result of COVID. What is more negatively impacted as a result of COVID than the hospital facility?”

And while she’s in support of implementing a local aid program for private sector workers – called the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act of 2020, also known as the RISE Act – the governor remains hesitant about funding a program that deems government workers ineligible for financial benefits.

“My whole thing there was, how do I make sure people feel like they’re fairly treated throughout, right? And so, I would rather err on the more conservative, and say if I can provide everyone based maybe on income, and we can move the income level up a little bit so more people become eligible, I would prefer to do it that way,” the governor said, later adding: “I’m trying to see if I can incorporate it into what we already have, and still meeting the law, but expanding it.”

Productive meeting

Leon Guerrero called the conversation productive, collegiate and cooperative, noting this was the first time in her administration she has been able to work with both the Democrat and Republican caucuses in the Legislature.

“We all decided that it is best to speak in one, unified voice as public officials, so we can show the people of Guam that in times that are very necessary to work together, we step up to the plate and have a unified voice,” she said.

Sen. Chris Duenas, who leads the Republican minority, had similar thoughts.

“Essentially, the governor said that she agreed with our submission. She was actually quite pleased with what we had put forward had basically aligned with a lot of the priorities of the administration,” Duenas said.

A detailed proposal, much like the administration submitted for previous federal stimulus laws, will be given to lawmakers in the coming weeks, according to the senators.

“We agreed not just in concept, but in reality, that these are the various agency services, these are the various entities that have lost revenues, and we will recoup those lost revenues to our agencies via our budget plan,” Leon Guerrero said.