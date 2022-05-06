Closed primary rules could be drafted after 2022 elections

The Guam Election Commission could start drafting the rules for the conduct of a closed primary right after the certification of the 2022 general election results this November, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Election commissioners, at their Thursday night meeting, however, made no mention of the Democratic Party of Guam decision to hold a closed primary, only to change it back to an open primary.

Pangelinan said the agenda for the May 5 GEC meeting was announced before the Democratic Party held its meetings and voted on its primary format.

GEC, in a meeting and in correspondence with Democratic Party leaders, said there's not enough time for the commission to come up with rules for a closed primary this year.

As of Thursday, however, GEC has not received any formal response from the Democratic Party about its preferred primary format.

This is among the reasons Del. Michael San Nicolas continues to question the Democratic Party's recent decisions and "motives going forward," so he's asking GEC for a written confirmation that "no primaries will be closed this election."

"Because the Lamorena ruling allows the parties to change the rules all the way up to the deadline to file candidacy, we are awaiting written confirmation from the GEC that no primaries will be closed this election, as the recent actions and reversals of the current Democratic Party leadership does not instill confidence in their motives going forward," San Nicolas said.

A 2004 ruling from Superior Court Judge Alberto Lamorena III says political parties have the prerogative to dictate their primary election format.

GEC has not drafted rules since that 2004 ruling.

Pangelinan, who came on board in 2011, said drafting the rules for a closed primary right after the 2022 election cycle will help ensure that GEC will be ready if either or both political parties formally opt for a closed primary in 2024 or future election cycles. Now that the Democratic Party is back to holding open primaries, any registered voter on Guam can participate in the party's primaries, including independents and Republicans.

San Nicolas said his team is requesting written confirmation from GEC that no primaries will be closed this year, adding that GEC's letter to the Democratic Party about the difficulty of conducting a closed primary this year was "not a solid affirmation that they will not be closing the primary."

San Nicolas, who is potentially challenging Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the Democratic primary, accused the governor of abusing the system "in a desperate attempt to hold onto power" after the party leadership voted earlier to close the primary to those who are not members of the Democratic Party. San Nicolas said the party leadership is aligned with the governor.

There are about 2,500 registered Democrats and nearly 1,700 registered Republicans on Guam based on GEC's law-mandated voter registry. That's about 8% of the 50,226 registered voters as of March 31.

Democratic Party officials, however, said there are close to 23,000 voters on the party's rosters.