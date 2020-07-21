Guilty or not guilty.

The fate of murder and rape defendant Brandon Michael Acosta now rests in the hands of a Superior Court of Guam jury.

“He raped her. And he killed her using a blade and viciously hacked at her face, her neck and her back,” Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas said during closing arguments given before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday morning.

Acosta is accused in the 2018 death of Dededo teen Timicca Nauta.

“Timicca was a typical 15-year-old high school girl,” he said.

Acosta was attempting to rob the Dededo home when he was startled by Nauta, court documents state. He allegedly told investigators that killing Nauta was a "mistake" and he blamed his actions on his use of methamphetamine.

“(Acosta’s) mistake was taking Timicca and holding her down so she could not get away from him. He pushed her up against the wall, officers testified … he was holding her there. She’s struggling and wants to get away. His mistake was viciously striking her with a knife,” Rapadas said. “He struck her so hard there is blood splatter across the wall. He splits her left jawbone. She knew she was being attacked. She was fighting for her life.”

DNA evidence taken from Nauta's lifeless body and sent to the FBI's DNA lab revealed it belonged to Acosta.

“We know from the testimony that he had intercourse with her because semen was found in her vagina, his semen,” he said. “There was blood everywhere. She had lost a lot of blood.”

Reasonable doubt

However, defense attorney William Pole told the jury Acosta was not responsible for any of the alleged crimes he’s accused of committing.

“I believe that when you look at the evidence and nonevidence that the government has not proven all of the elements beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Pole. “The government wants you to believe that the alleged sexual assault on Timicca happened at the same time.”

Defense previously attempted to have the murder and rape charges dismissed, but the court denied the request.

“Nobody is arguing that Timicca was murdered by someone. The question is, did Brandon do it and did he sexually assault her as the government wants you to believe?” he said. “It is virtually, physically impossible ... it doesn’t even make sense. It’s almost impossible for one person to do what the government (claims).”

Pole contends the prosecution is pinning the blame on his client.

“They are claiming he’s a burglar and therefore he’s a murderer,” he said. “What crime is he to have committed if nothing was taken?”

Acosta decided not to testify prior to closing arguments.

“Your job is to find him not guilty,” Pole said.

Jury deliberations

During his rebuttal argument, Rapadas asked the jury to hold Acosta responsible for Nauta’s death.

“He’s an adult male. She’s a 15-year-old. He can hold her down,” Rapadas said. “The FBI will not test evidence that has no integrity. They tested it. The DNA was the defendant's.”

“In a way, Mr. Pole is blaming the family for her death. ... In a way, he is faulting the family and faulting her. Fault the defendant for taking advantage of the situation," Rapadas argued.

It was said in court that investigators never found a murder weapon.

According to the superseding indictment, Acosta is charged four times with aggravated murder, three times with murder, two counts each of first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, aggravated assault and burglary. The charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

Jury instructions will continue to be given Wednesday morning before they start deliberations.