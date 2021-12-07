Closing arguments to be heard in fraud case against Smith

Mark Smith was denied his request for acquittal after federal prosecutors rested their case-in-chief in the District Court of Guam.

Smith, a former attorney for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, has been on trial for nearly a month on charges of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with rental payments under the Section 8 housing program.

Closing arguments are set to begin today before Chief Judge Ramona Manglona.

Smith stands accused of receiving housing payments through his friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as GHURA counsel. The case further alleges Smith used Wong, a flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.