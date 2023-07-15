CLTC approves commercial use of raceway land

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission has designated for commercial use the property housing the Guam International Raceway, specifically in accordance with Public Law 34-142, a measure that authorizes the commission to lease the property for up to 50 years for commercial purposes, which can include the operation of a raceway.

The decision, made during a commission meeting Thursday, was the latest in a saga that began earlier this year when the CLTC decided to evict the Guam Racing Federation, the nonprofit that was building and operating the raceway, for noncompliance with agreement terms.

It's also an action commissioners decided to take as several moving parts still revolve around the raceway issue, including some legal matters and a bill that would take the authority over the raceway property away from the commission and put it into the hands of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

"We can begin the process, and something else can be happening in parallel, but we shouldn't stop this process," CLTC Chair John Reyes Jr. said Thursday. "There's still the bill that's out there for (DPR). There could be another bill that's spun up, and we're still moving through the process."

According to discussions at the meeting, the commission can now begin preparing a request for proposals for the commercial use of the property.

Lot 7161-R1 in Yigo has been the raceway's home for years, and news of the federation's eviction was met with concern among Guam's motorsports community.

GRF was granted a 20-year license by the CLTC in 1998, which allowed alterations to the property to develop racing facilities. The license expired in 2018 and the federation then occupied the property on a month-to-month basis, before the commission chose to evict it in January.

Despite a brief delay to allow scheduled events to take place, the CLTC maintained the eviction, which came to pass June 2.

The commission raised several concerns with GRF's tenancy on the property, including clearing and grading activities alleged to have been more of a mining operation, an accusation former GRF President Henry Simpson denied.

Evicted, yet staying

Then-Sen. Thomas Ada took note of the federation's license expiration and introduced what would become Public Law 34-142 in 2018. The law didn't just authorize the long-term commercial lease of Lot 7161-R1, but also gave GRF the right of first refusal, and gave the CLTC 180 days within the federation exercising its right to negotiate and submit a lease to the Guam Legislature for approval. GRF did exercise its right, but negotiations didn't manifest a lease submission.

Even with the eviction date having passed, Simpson had said that, under the federation's lawyer's advice, the federation would continue to stay on the property until ordered by a court to leave.

Simpson resigned as president in late June, and GRF asked CLTC for a 120-day lease extension as the motorsport organization brought on new leadership. But there is nothing to extend at this point, according to Assistant Attorney General Kristan Finney, counsel for the CLTC.

CLTC Administrative Director Alice Taijeron said a letter also was sent to Guam Adventures, the racing federation's subtenant, and there shouldn't be anyone at the property following the eviction.

"We are still awaiting guidance and information from (our) legal (counsel) ... given that this is with their attorneys," Taijeron said Thursday.

She added, however, that commissioners have heard about activities taking place and people entering the property, and expressed concerns about the potential liability that poses for the CLTC.

"We can't put up a sign that says no trespassing, or is that going to be considered hostile? ... I understand that there's other laws that play into that with regard to landlord and tenant, but the CLTC's hands are being held tight without the guidance to move forward," Taijeron said.

Renewal requested

Before designating Lot 7161-R1 for commercial use, commissioners spoke with Joey Crisostomo, a board member of GRF, and Chris Nelson from Guam Adventures.

Crisostomo proposed addressing the liability issue by GRF issuing a letter to renew the expired licensed for 120 or 180 days and to keep the insurance on the property in place. Crisostomo did admit that, while he said people shouldn't race at the raceway, he did tell clubs and organization they can clean and secure the property, reasoning that people would steal from the raceway if it were locked up for a month.

"Legal might be able to come up with a way that we, as a racing federation, put together a short-term lease based on the present terms, with no grading, no mineral extractions," Crisostomo said. "Just cease that activity for the next 120, 180 days, and (use) that time to work together to come up with a viable lease."

But Taijeron said there is no relationship with GRF anymore, and CLTC would have to go through the public bid process. She also didn't know if law allowed for short-term licensing.

Commissioner Earl Garrido noted the commission and GRF are currently locked in a "legal entanglement" with GRF's decision to stay on the property.

Crisostomo asked if there could be a way forward if GRF abided by the eviction.

Assistant AG Finney said there is still P.L. 34-142, which allows leasing for a raceway, but added there is still the issue of the former tenant continuing to occupy the property.

"The federation had the first refusal right and they had that time frame to come to an agreement, but that passed a long time ago. ... But you guys can't start that process until the issues with the former tenant are resolved," Finney told the CLTC chairman.

According to CLTC's legal counsel, however, the commission can discuss how it wants to proceed.

"If the commissioners decide first to RFP out, because we can, there isn't anything that says the racing federation and/or Guam Adventures can't put in a bid for it," Taijeron said later at Thursday's meeting. "But we can't move forward until we've resolved these legal issues."

She added that if the commission wanted CLTC staff members to begin preparing an RFP, they can start that work pending further legal guidance.

"So as soon as they say, 'Go ahead, we're done, we're good, we're clear,' then (the RFP) goes out. You just need to tell us, ... and then we can start the research and the process," Taijeron said before the commission ultimately decided to designate Lot 7161-R1 for commercial use.