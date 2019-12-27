The Chamorro Land Trust Commission has approved a settlement term sheet in its lawsuit with the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the CLTC in 2017, alleging violation of the Fair Housing Act, among other things.

"At stake was the entire program of the Chamorro Land Trust. However, the commission knew that this allegation was false: The eligibility criteria for becoming a land trust beneficiary did not discriminate based on race, color or national origin. Therefore, the commission, the administrative director, and the government of Guam, decided to defend against the allegations," the CLTC stated in a release.

Commission chairwoman Pika Fejeran said the agreement is the result of months of settlement conference discussions between the DOJ, CLTC and other local government agencies.

"We agreed to these terms in principal," she said, noting there is still more work to be done. "We need to take this to the Legislature to get the CLTC rules and regulations modified so it matches the settlement terms. And concurrently, there is the development of the final settlement agreement."

She said once that final agreement is agreed to by both DOJ and CLTC, it'll go to the governor for her signature.

Terms of settlement

The DOJ offered settlement terms in March to avoid going to trial and worked to negotiate settlement over the following months, along with the CLTC, its administrator, the Office of the Governor and Office of the Attorney General.

The settlement term sheet achieves several things, according to the CLTC.

Chief among them is it preserves the CLTC program, including current leaseholders.

It also expands the definition of the eligible land trust beneficiaries to "all those who owned, farmed, ranched or occupied land, or descendants thereof, that was taken by the federal government between 1898 and 1968," according to the CLTC.

The terms also include a new provision that allows land trust leaseholders to designate their spouse of seven or more years, who would otherwise not be an eligible land trust leaseholder, to receive a life-estate for their home on land trust property.

In addition, the term sheet "admits our island's history and more clearly demonstrates that the CLT program is a land restoration program meant to rectify the unjust taking of Chamorro homelands by the U.S. federal government between 1898 and 1968," according to the CLTC.

The settlement was unanimously approved by the CLTC during a Dec. 13 meeting.

"While the commission has exercised all its powers to achieve settlement of the case, the commission turns now to the 35th Guam Legislature to enact any and all legislation necessary to comply with and carry out the terms of the agreement in order to settle the case," the CLTC release stated.

"The commission is hopeful the Legislature will act favorably, in order to avoid the delay, uncertainty, inconvenience and expense of protracted litigation. The CLT Program has approximately 3,000 current leaseholders and approximately 8,000 individuals still waiting for an agricultural or residential lease for property," the release added.