CLTC chair: Issue involving land agent reports resolved

A review of land agent reports going back to 2020 revealed two reports containing minor inconsistencies, but nothing that would have affected the decisions of the Chamorro Land Trust Commission at that time, according to CLTC Chairman John Reyes Jr., speaking before lawmakers during an oversight hearing Wednesday.

The purpose of the hearing was to discuss the inventory of CLTC properties and the implementation of Public Law 35-112, which amended land trust laws in accordance with a settlement with the Department of Justice.

However, there was still discussion regarding recent controversies involving land agent reports, which stemmed from a meeting in February in which a land agent accused then-Administrative Director Jack Hattig III of coercing her to include an illegal land application swap recommendation in her report to the commission.

In that same meeting, Hattig, who has since left the CLTC, denied forcing the land agent to make changes but admitted to adding his own recommendation to the report, prompting the chairman to look into the matter. Before his departure, the commission had deemed Hattig not suited to lead the agency.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who oversees land issues, said a recent letter from Reyes indicated that the commission has a new procedure moving forward and that he had reviewed reports going back to 2020, which yielded the two reports with discrepancies.

"But then today you're saying those inconsistencies, after further review, amounted to nothing that would have impacted the board's decision. And so you're saying this issue is resolved, pretty much?" Terlaje asked.

Reyes said that was correct. He told lawmakers earlier in the hearing that the inconsistencies amounted to formatting or wording changes, and nothing out of the ordinary.

"But to your point on our Feb. 18 meeting," Reyes said to Sen. Joanne Brown, who had raised the issue of the land agent reports during Wednesday's hearing. "There was a guidance or memorandum sent out by the previous director on how to handle these land agent reports. So the reassurance from that going forward after that February meeting, there wouldn't be any of that misrepresentation, right? The prior director took himself out of the mix."

The commission also wanted to ensure reports were concise, and that the facts and a chronology of events were included, and the reports improved dramatically in the subsequent months, Reyes added.

Brown, who has requested an investigation into Hattig's actions as well as an oversight hearing on the Land Trust program, stated that the matter should be discussed publicly in a separate hearing.

"Because these are things that have plagued the land trust for so many years," Brown said.

While the oversight was meant to cover different topics, Terlaje noted there was already much time spent discussing the land agent reports and that she wanted to resolve the issue. The speaker asked Reyes to clarify whether it was possible that a director's changes to a land agent's report would not be indicated to the commission.

"So new process, not possible going forward right?" Terlaje said.

Reyes again stated that was correct. Terlaje asked the chairman to provide the committee copies of the reports that were altered, and indicate the alterations and who made them.

The CLTC has about 11,000 land-lease applications and has awarded about 2,000 leases.