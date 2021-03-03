Following the contentious meeting in February, during which a land agent said she felt the administrator coerced her into including a transfer request for a land applicant, Chairman John F. Reyes Jr. said he is meeting with agency staff and will be developing a report for the commission.

Land agent Lydia Taleu told CLTC commissioners in February that she felt Chamorro Land Trust Commission Administrator Jack Hattig was asking her to violate the law with a recommendation to transfer application rights from a husband to his wife. The case would have been a switch-and-transfer. However, Guam's former attorney general opined that "switched" or transferred leases are considered null and void.

Hattig apologized to Taleu and the commission, but said he did not force her to make changes to her report. Instead, he admitted to adding his own recommendations to Taleu's report. Hattig reasoned that the transfer option should be explored and if it is not possible, then at least the commission will know.

Earlier in the meeting, the CLTC legal counsel determined that the commission had no authorization to approve transfers while the original applicant is still alive. Hattig explained that transfer requests were appearing before the commission because there was no clear written guidance at the time and also simply as part of working with their constituents; running their request through legal counsel for review, but ultimately letting the commission decide. After legal counsel provided its recommendation and the commission appeared to agree, Hattig said he was understanding that no more transfer requests would be prepared.

However, Taleu's statements later in the meeting created enough concern that the commission tabled all constituent matters for that day to further look into the situation.

Gathering information

Reyes was reluctant to label his meetings with staff an investigation.

"From there, if it does deal with the director, an employee of the agency, I'll be working with our legal counsel just to understand what will be the necessary next steps," he added. "Right now, I'm just meeting with the land agents to focus on making sure these staff reports will be clear ... and secondly again, of course discussing the issue at hand, and if they have any other additional feedback, comments, concerns or issues to share with me. Once I put that all together in a report, I am going to get the agency legal counsel's help and support."

Moving forward, staff reports will be collaborative reports but the administrator's recommendations and comments will be separately labeled, if any, according to Reyes.

It is too early to presume there will be any disciplinary action, he said. The work now includes reassuring staff that their work is appreciated, gathering broad feedback - including addressing what happened in February - and then reviewing the matter with legal counsel for further guidance, he reiterated.

Reyes still needs to meet with a couple more employees but said he should be able to complete his work and meet with legal counsel before meeting with the commission on March 18.

When asked if the incident affected his trust in Hattig, Reyes said it has affected how he will be addressing matters with the administrator and the agency.

"And being, you know, a little bit more - giving it a little more scrutiny into the matters at hand. But again, the director serves a big purpose and a big role within the agency. And I'm one to always give everyone a fair shake. Until things go awry, then it will impact certain aspects of those working and being with the agency," Reyes said. "I think, again, at face value, it may be perceived that we've lost trust. However, I think going through these interviews with our staff and our team will continue to bring more light into how things will be addressed or how I will be addressing the agency as a whole along with my commission members."