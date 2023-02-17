The Chamorro Land Trust Commission has decided to extend the eviction notice issued to the Guam Racing Federation for 90 days, allowing upcoming events at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo to continue. Commissioners came to the decision after about two hours of discussion Thursday afternoon.

The federation, which is constructing and operating the raceway, initially was given 30 days to vacate the property, effective Feb. 1. Thursday's decision now sets the eviction deadline to June, and the commission will continue to gather documentation and information for subsequent considerations of the property.

"We do have the public law that allows for the 50-year lease, ... but it's a matter of where do we begin?" CLTC Chair John Reyes Jr. said near the conclusion of the meeting.

The CLTC and the federation initially entered into a license agreement for the Yigo raceway in 1998. That agreement was intended to last 20 years and it expired in 2018. That same year, the Legislature passed what would become Public Law 34-142, which authorized the CLTC to commercially lease the property where the raceway is located for 50 years. The federation was given the right of first refusal and, if taken, which the federation did, the CLTC had 180 days to negotiate and submit a lease to the Legislature for approval.

That never happened.

Future options

Reyes said Thursday that commissioners have options for the future use of the raceway land. Commissioner Earl Garrido said, at this point, he would say to partition the property.

"That's an option, yeah," Reyes said. "Let's give you guys some time to consider, come up with recommendations. The staff will continue to provide you with information that you need and we'll put it in our next meeting."

Commissioner David Herrera asked for the property to be reappraised because of changes to the surrounding area, noting that adjacent private properties have been graded down to street level and that may impact the appraisal. However, others discussed deferring the appraisal until after the outcome of the property is determined.

"Why do an appraisal if we decide in the near future to renegotiate a lease with the raceway?" Garrido said.

"Or bid it out," Reyes quickly added. "And part of the bid process, we need to have an appraisal."

CLTC issued the eviction notice to the federation in late January. Up until then, the federation had remained on the property on a month-to-month basis. There had been concerns about grading work, an access route provided to Smithbridge Guam, alleged mineral extraction or mining and other issues.

The 1998 license agreement acknowledged that alterations would be done to the raceway property, including the removal of topsoil or coral, to develop facilities. Fifty percent of the material extracted from the property, or its value, would belong to the CLTC, which could either use the material or obtain proceeds from the sale of that material by the racing federation.

'Phony name'

Federation General Manager Henry Simpson has said that there is no mining happening at the raceway and the material that has been removed is a result of grading.

"Mineral extraction is a phony name," Simpson said Thursday in response to a question from Reyes about whether a draft 50-year lease included mineral extraction. "There's no such thing as mineral extraction. That's like a gold mine or a silver mine or something like that. We're doing grading permitted by (the Department of Public Works), engineered by engineers licensed here on Guam who measured it and said, 'Yes, you can grade it down to 520 feet. Five hundred and twenty feet is the level that our dragstrip was on. Mineral extraction is a boogeyman thrown in there to throw people off."

P.L. 34-142 prohibits "mineral extraction" from being part of the 50-year lease terms. The version of a draft lease agreement shown to The Guam Daily Post did include a provision in the property use section regarding removal of topsoil or coral as part of property alteration, but the activity would not be considered "mineral extraction" as stated in P.L. 34-142. This provision also retains the 50% ownership for CLTC, appearing to essentially allow what had been done under the 1998 license.