Chamorro Land Trust Commission Administrative Director Jack Hattig will soon be leaving the agency, but he won't be out of a job.

Hattig will be joining the governor's office as a staff assistant, the governor's office confirmed Tuesday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has accepted his resignation from the CLTC, which is effective May 7, according to Adelup spokesman Krystal Paco-San Agustin. Adelup received Hattig's resignation Tuesday.

He is set to become a staff assistant at the Office of the Governor, Paco-San Agustin confirmed.

She said they are vetting potential candidates to fill the void Hattig will be leaving behind at the CLTC.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who heads legislative oversight of land issues, has not commented on the resignation.

However, in prior statements, Terlaje stated the commission has sole authority to handle personnel matters regarding the administrative director, but also that the commission needs to focus on processing residential leases "so they need to get a director they can rely on."

The last few months for Hattig have been marred by controversy.

CLTC Chairman John Reyes Jr. announced earlier this month that the commission did not believe Hattig is suited to head the agency.

During a commission meeting in February, a land agent said Hattig coerced her into including an illegal land application swap in her report to the commission. Hattig stated he did not force her to make changes but he added his own recommendations to the report.

Responding to the issue, the CLTC chairman then interviewed staff and generated a report, which the commission discussed during a closed session in March.

Then came the closed meeting in April and subsequent announcement on Hattig.

The governor had met with the CLTC chairman about Hattig following the April announcement, but the details of that meeting have not been disclosed.

It's unclear what led to the commission's stance on Hattig, as after the March meeting, Reyes stated the commission had addressed "issues at hand" with the director and there is an expectation that clarity, cooperation and transparency need to be realized.

However, there was some discussion about how much progress had been made with a priority listing during the public portion of the April meeting, just before Reyes would make his announcement on Hattig.

Sen. Joanne Brown had also written to the governor requesting an investigation into Hattig, which Adelup has so far left unanswered.

The governor had previously expressed her support for Hattig, stating she was very confident the administrative director did not intentionally mean to say anything contrary to the laws or regulations, or the commission's instructions.