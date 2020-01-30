CLTC lawsuit settlement possible next month

The parties in a federal lawsuit involving the Chamorro Land Trust program have until Feb. 28 to execute a settlement agreement, according to the minutes of a status conference held Wednesday morning.

The defendants – GovGuam and the CLTC – have until Feb. 5 to provide the federal government with a final version of the agreement.

Attorney Michael Phillips, representing the CLTC, stated if the settlement is finalized and signed by the parties, proposed amendments to the Chamorro Land Trust Act must be enacted within one year thereafter.

Among the changes is the replacement of the phrase "native Chamorro" with "eligible beneficiary."

The commission is waiting on the Legislature to enact any and all legislation necessary to comply with and carry out the terms of the agreement in order to settle the case.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in September 2017, saying the CLTC practiced discrimination by limiting eligibility for land leases to "native Chamorros" in violation of the federal Fair Housing Act.

The CLTC announced in December 2019 that it approved a settlement term sheet on the lawsuit.

Who's eligible

An "eligible beneficiary" would be defined as any person regardless of race, color or national origin whose land was acquired by the federal government between 1898 and 1968, descendants of such persons, or those who occupied, farmed or ranched land for residential or agricultural purposes at least one year prior to the land being seized by the federal government in that time frame.

Persons who occupied, farmed or ranched land on or after Dec. 8, 1941, and the land was seized any time afterward, up to 1950, are also eligible, as are their descendants.

James Canto III, the deputy general manager of the litigation division in the Guam Office of the Attorney General, said the change would better articulate the intent of the Chamorro Land Trust as a land restoration program, by pertaining to those who had land taken, as well as expanding the eligibility criteria.

Other amendments specify the verification of eligible beneficiaries. An eligible beneficiary does not need to have held title ownership, but must have otherwise occupied the land and must sign an affidavit asserting certain facts.

Phillips said the amendments will have no effect on current CLTC leases.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who chairs the legislative committee on land, said she is anxious to see the details of any settlement agreement and has been working with attorneys in the matter to ensure that any legislation to change the CLTC law conforms with settlement terms provided to lawmakers and that it also ensures the program remains intact.