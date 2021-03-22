Members of the Chamorro Land Trust Commission emerged after nearly two hours in executive session Thursday to thank staff and declare their commitment to moving forward with the mission of the CLTC.

"We are to ensure that our people, the beneficiaries of the trust, our constituents, will have the ability to cultivate a new life that spans for generations to come. And it is our responsibility to uphold and progress this mission with the utmost integrity," said CLTC Chairman John Reyes Jr. "The commission has met with the director and definitely have addressed these issues at hand. We've discussed this with him and that clarity, cooperation and transparency is needed and needs to be realized. I appreciate you guys' time. Appreciate all you guys' efforts each and every day to work with our constituents."

No action was taken, other than to recess.

In February, land agent Lydia Taleu told CLTC commissioners that she felt CLTC Administrative Director Jack Hattig III was asking her to violate the law and coerced her into accommodating the transfer of application rights from a husband to his wife. The case would have been a switch-and-transfer, which the commission has no authority to approve while the original applicant is still alive. Hattig and the commission heard that from the CLTC legal counsel during the meeting.

The allegation caused concern among commissioners, enough to table all constituent matters for that day and further look into the situation. Reyes has since engaged in meetings with staff and developed a report for the commission, which was discussed during the closed meeting Thursday. He also discussed the report with Hattig in the latter half of the executive session, with legal counsel present. The commission went into executive session because it was discussing a human resources matter, Reyes said.

With the report and meeting behind the commissioners, the chairman said he doesn't see the issues as a matter of being open or closed, as they have been addressed and the expectation is that "clarity, cooperation and transparency" need to be realized.

"In addition, the commissioners have committed to closely work with the employees to ensure there's open communication and they should not hesitate to address any concerns they may have in the future. It is every Chamorro Land Trust employee and commission member's responsibility to protect and preserve the trust and continue to carry out its intent and mission to rectify the unjust taking of CHamoru homelands. That should be the focus here," Reyes said. "Jack will remain as the director at this time. As the chair, I have the responsibility to ensure that we maintain integrity and move forward because there is a lot of work to get done."

Hattig apologized to Taleu and the commission during the February meeting, but said he did not force her to make changes to her report. Instead, he admitted to adding his own recommendations to Taleu's report. Hattig reasoned that the transfer option should be explored and if it is not possible, then, at least the commission will know. Moving forward, staff reports will be collaborative reports but the administrator's recommendations and comments will be separately labeled, if any.

Senator seeks investigation

Following media reports, Sen. Joanne Brown requested an investigation from the governor, as she said Hattig appeared to have committed forgery, adding that the commission has been "plagued" with corruption in the past and that the governor's administration acknowledged this in her first executive order separating the CLTC as its own entity.

Reyes said the governor has not discussed whether she will pursue an investigation.

"I have conducted my meetings with the employees as I have committed and reported back to the commissioners," Reyes said.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, said Adelup has not responded to Brown.