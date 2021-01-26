CLTC receives proposal for tiny homes for homeless, hemp farming at Ypao point

A proposal has been submitted to the Chamorro Land Trust Commission to build a housing community for the homeless at Ypao point as part of a multi-phase farming and manufacturing project.

Marcus Cepeda, president of Manja Nirvana, and his partner submitted an initial proposal in February 2020, offering to train CLTC lease applicants on how to set up a farm and comply with lease regulations. They've expanded that concept and are now proposing to assist the homeless community by creating a self-sufficient ranch-style facility using vans as solar-powered mobile housing units, although they won't be drivable. The van units will generally house one person, but larger vans could house a parent and child.

Cepeda said during a CLTC meeting last week that they believe they could build 50 units in a month.

Cepeda said they are seeking a commercial lease, and although they are eyeing property at Oka Point, it appears Cepeda was referring to Ypao point, based on later discussions and a map of the desired lot. The facility would be landscaped like a botanical garden and have a floor plan like any other housing community, he said.

The concept is cheaper than other housing proposals for the homeless and they are submitting a grant application for the project, Cepeda said.

"We also want to use the facility to do a labor camp, which the homeless guests would have to work four to five hours a day to pay for their lodging," he added. "This is not a crash pad, this is not a place to go and get drunk or high. You actually register through another nonprofit, follow a protocol that every other facility follows in order to register and be assigned a unit."

Day-labor services

Clients will perform maintenance, grow crops, propagate soil and other retail agriculture activity to sell products to the community, according to Cepeda. The facility will also offer daily labor services to the community at a comparatively lower rate, with two-thirds of the pay going to the worker and the remaining share going to the facility, he added. These constitute the first two phases of their project, Cepeda said.

A November 2020 proposal submitted to CLTC includes hemp as one of the specialty crops to be grown at the facility and describes the future manufacture of food and edibles with or without cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

While the initial goal is to house homeless Guamanians, the other concept is to build those clients into the workforce through other initiatives, said Jeff Vitkovitsky, Cepeda's partner and general manager for Pacific Human Resource Services Inc.

Kyle Burns, Cepeda's other partner and CEO of Gigazon Internet Capital Ltd., presented a future phase involving home manufacturing. Burns said they wanted to set up a factory to build prefabricated homes. The November proposal calls it the world’s first "Factory in a Box."

No decision was made on the proposal last week, but CLTC Administrator Jack Hattig suggested creating a working group for the multi-phase proposal, particularly because it involves cooperation among other agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Hattig also noted that the property requested is one of the "pearls" for the CLTC, and an opportunity to set up some financial self-sufficiency for the Chamorro Land Trust. He made similar statements when members of Inadahen I Lina'la Kotturan CHamoru presented their proposal for a 50-year cultural lease at the property.

The area of the map attached to the proposal is also already reserved by law for the Nåftan Mañaina-ta shrine, Hattig said.

"We would probably not be able to commit such a land area without first picking apart what exactly is going to occur there," he added. "Perhaps there are other pieces of property we could suggest that could meet the botanical conditions that were expressed in the proposal. Really the working committee would be the opportunity for us to sit down and review that."