The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is poised to maintain the eviction deadline for the Guam Racing Federation, which operates the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

The Land Trust first issued the federation a 30-day eviction notice in late January, effective Feb. 1, which terminated the month-to-month tenancy that was created after the license for the federation expired in 2018. The commission extended the eviction notice by 90 days in February to allow events at the raceway, which delayed the eviction to June 2.

According to Land Trust Administrative Director Alice Taijeron, the commission received a letter from the federation's attorneys requesting another 90-day extension.

“The reasons they state … is they're waiting on the office of the public auditor's report regarding GRF's performance audit and the Guam Legislature has scheduled a hearing relative to Bill 56-37, … so they're asking for an extension based on those two reasons,” Taijeron told commissioners during a meeting Thursday.

The Office of Public Accountability is conducting a performance audit on mineral extraction activities at the raceway. Those activities have been a point of contention for GRF and the Land Trust, but both have welcomed the audit.

Bill 56-37 would transfer the authority of the raceway property from the commission to the Department of Parks and Recreation. The Land Trust wholly opposes the measure, while Guam Racing Federation President Henry Simpson has said that transfer would place the raceway under the authority of an agency with the same mission, to provide recreational park facilities.

Taijeron asked commissioners to reject the federation's extension request and move forward with the eviction.

“The first extension was only allowed because of the Smokin' Wheels (event). Their reasoning here is irrelevant to any type of action the board may decide to take,” Taijeron added.

Commissioner Earl Garrido said the OPA audit will happen regardless and extending the lease would only benefit the federation, no one else.

“If we cut the umbilical cord at this point, it's going to be harder for them to pass that bill,” Garrido said.

Land Trust Chair John Reyes said he believed the commission had conceded enough to the federation and there is no lease for the property, which the Land Trust will need to address.

“We won't even need to do anything. We're all in agreement that everything stands,” Reyes said.

Taijeron said the Land Trust will send a letter to GRF instructing it that it will need to leave. Realistically, the property can't be returned to its pristine condition, so the Land Trust will just ask GRF to clean the property, while buildings and improvements on the property will remain. She said she would also work with the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Public Works to conduct an assessment of the property.

“We do support these (racing) activities. … The issue Mr. Simpson continues to bring up is that we don't support this. It's untrue. The Chamorro Land Trust Commission supports these activities, anything that would be good for the community. … For clarification, the Guam raceway federation was evicted for noncompliance and they've not been following the lease agreement,” Taijeron said.

She added that, based on the commission's discussions, the Land Trust does want to open up the property to other interested parties who would be willing to run the raceway.

To do that, the commission will first need to designate the property for commercial use. According to discussions Thursday, the Land Trust will then need to hold public hearings and if the commission ultimately decides to proceed with the designation, it will declare as much through resolution. The resolution will be submitted to the Guam Legislature, which has 60 days to act. If there is no response, the property is automatically approved for commercial use.

There are about 252 acres within Lot 7161-R1, which is where the raceway is located. About 44 acres had been used for raceway activities.

The recommendation from the CLTC administrative director was to designate the entire lot for commercial use. That won't prevent the commission from carving out parts of the lot later, discussions Thursday indicated.

The commission appeared ready to make the designation, but an issue occurred with the agenda notice for Thursday's meeting. The agenda didn't state the designation decision would be made, so the matter was pushed back and will be taken up at a later meeting. The delay will also give Land Trust staff time to prepare a draft scheme for the property.