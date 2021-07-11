CLTC's $1M budget insufficient to install much sought utilities

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission's fiscal year 2022 budget of just a little over $1.1 million should be enough to sustain the agency at status quo, but if the goal is to expand and offer more services, such as the installation of utilities, then the request is insufficient.

That's according to acting Administrative Director Angela Camacho who presented the agency's budget to senators recently.

"Please note that the commission does not have the funding source to shoulder the expense associated with the installation of utilities. Although we did budget in the amount of a little over $49,000 to pay for surveys, it would only account for a small fraction of the total properties needing a survey," Camacho said.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, who chairs the legislative committee on appropriations, asked Camacho whether she could elaborate on additional needs the agency might have.

"Tell me something and try to sell something to us. This is your budget hearing. You're not asking for anything, but it's always good if we hear publicly that you're asking for just a little bit and for these reasons," San Agustin said.

Joey Cruz, a program coordinator at the CLTC, said there has been discussion about recruiting for certain positions to help constituents survey properties prior to that property being leased. The CLTC is looking for two engineering aides to complement two engineering technicians. That will cost about $80,000 with benefits, Cruz said.

Other positions the agency would like to recruit for include a trust administrator, which is a new position that will have to be created. Cruz said the annual salary for this position is estimated at about $70,000.

The CLTC is also considering recruiting another administrative assistant, as well as an agriculture management technician and a specialist to fill the agency's compliance section.

All these positions together would require about $350,000.

Cruz said getting more surveys done in fiscal year 2022 will require either procuring outside services or employing more survey-related positions.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who oversees land issues, said the CLTC identified three parcels of property that it wanted to subdivide and asked if that would be addressed with what was being presented Wednesday.

Cruz said CLTC staff will present the commission with two options related to affordable housing during an upcoming meeting, one involving a grant or loan, and the other being the possibility of private companies constructing affordable housing.

If the private company route is taken, part of the project would require surveying the lots, Cruz said.

In fiscal 2017, more than $640,000 from the Chamorro Loan Guarantee Fund and Chamorro Land Trust Survey and Infrastructure Fund were written off as transfers to the General Fund.

On Wednesday, Cruz said the CLTC has requested the reimbursement of those funds but has not received anything.

He also told lawmakers that the agency is looking to get about $500,000 in receivables from the General Fund, dating back to fiscal 2018.

"We are monitoring the due from the General Fund and recently, we had submitted a letter to Director (Edward) Birn, requesting the remittance of a little over $500,000," Cruz said. "That's related to fiscal years 2018 to 2020."