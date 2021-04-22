Clusters of new COVID-19 cases reported, governor sticking to May 1 tourism reopening goal

New COVID-19 clusters have been identified, involving a basketball game at a private residence and at a karaoke bar, while five Tsubaki Tower employees that could have potentially exposed more than 1,000 additional individuals are under Department of Public Health and Social Services investigation.

Contact tracing continues and those who visited two Tsubaki Tower restaurants for lunch and dinner, from April 14 to 18, are highly encouraged to get tested, Public Health Director Art San Agustin said.

Patrons and staff of A-Class Lounge and Tsubaki Tower as well as those from the basketball at a private residence are encouraged to proceed to the Northern Region Health Center to get free testing Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing can also be provided on Sunday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday afternoon called on the whole community to not let their guard down as Guam starts to see an increase in new COVID-19 positive cases, even if the overall rates are still very low to cause a change in her plan to reopen Guam's tourism in May.

Over the last two to three days, Guam went from having a COVID-19 area score of 0.3 to 0.8, which the governor said is a "concern" to her.

After battling the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year and overcoming two surges, Guam residents are asked to continue to observe health and safety protocols.

The governor said there are no changes in social and business restrictions at this time, but repeatedly asked the community to get fully vaccinated, mask up, keep a social distance and frequently wash hands to control COVID-19.

San Agustin and acting chief public health officer Chima Mbakwem gave details of the two primary COVID-19 clusters and another potential cluster.

The first one started with a basketball game held at a private residence in Yigo during an Easter Sunday gathering. One of the players with symptoms got himself tested and the result came back positive.

Public Health investigated and did contact tracing. Others who played basketball also tested positive.

Individuals from the same group went to A-Class Lounge bar, and they and others tested positive for COVID-19.

San Agustin said Public Health continues to investigate and perform contact tracing involving five employees of Tsubaki Tower. They said it started with a private party at a residence that one of the employees attended.

At least two others who learned about it got tested and were confirmed to also have COVID-19. Five positive cases were confirmed as of Thursday.

Public Health identified 84 individuals potentially exposed to the five Tsubaki Tower cases.

They also identified 961 individuals who dined at the two Tsubaki Tower restaurants, and are now contacting them to get tested.

This story will be updated.