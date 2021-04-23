Clusters prompt urgent mass testing

To get tested Free COVID-19 testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday, and possibly Sunday, at the Northern Region Health Center in Dededo.

Two new COVID-19 clusters that started with social gatherings at private residences prompted Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin on Thursday to call on some 1,000 residents to get tested immediately, including 961 who dined in at The Tsubaki Tower hotel from April 14 to 18.

Free testing at the Northern Region Community Health Center has opened up for today and Saturday for those who may have been exposed from the events under investigation.

Contact tracing continues in order to identify other possible clusters, Public Health officials said.

The first primary cluster was traced to an April 3 basketball game at a private residence in Dededo and an Easter Sunday gathering also at a private residence in Yigo. One had symptoms and went to get tested. Public Health launched contact tracing after the result came back positive.

These findings also led to the discovery of COVID-19 cases at Class A Lounge karaoke bar in Upper Tumon, San Agustin and acting chief public health officer Chima Mbakwem said.

The second cluster involved five COVID-19 cases among Tsubaki Tower employees, traced back to a social gathering attended by one of the employees at a private residence on April 19, he said.

The governor said it's a "concern" that within days, Guam went from having a COVID-19 Area Risk Score of 0.3 to 0.8.

"I must stress that we need to contain this cluster and control this spread in order for us to move forward in our recovery," the governor said in a press conference to update the public about recent cases.

She and the Public Health director called on the community to not let their guard down and to continue to wear masks, observe social distancing, frequently wash their hands and get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

And even when they are fully vaccinated, they said, people should still follow other protocols.

Despite an increase in new COVID-19 cases, the rates are generally still low, the governor said, and she is sticking to her plan of reopening tourism if vaccination goals are reached by May 1.

"We need to remember that a single case can quickly lead to a large cluster and to community spread," the governor said. "And these clusters and spreads can quickly lead to more hospitalizations and will quickly overwhelm our hospital and will have a very negative impact on our ability to take care of people both with COVID-19 and non-COVID cases."

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Saturday's islandwide cleanup by the beautification task force will go on as planned, but reminded those who are sick to stay home.

Where and who need to get tested

Free COVID-19 testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday, and possibly Sunday, at the Northern Region Health Center in Dededo.

Those who need to get tested, based on Public Health statements, include:

• Employees and patrons of The Tsubaki Tower. There were 961 guests listed as having dined in at two Tsubaki Tower restaurants, Casa Oceano and Milano Grill, from April 14 to 18. Public Health also identified 84 individuals who may have been exposed to the five hotel employee cases.

• Employees of Class A Lounge karaoke bar in Upper Tumon, as well as those who patronized the karaoke bar on or after April 7.

• Those who attended the social gatherings at private residences who have not been tested yet, and who couldn't be contacted by Public Health.

Public Health officials said these individuals should not wait for contact tracers to call them but should get tested right away.

Depending on results of the investigation and testing, people can be placed in isolation or quarantine, San Agustin said.

San Agustin said for the first primary cluster, those who have so far tested positive for COVID-19 are members of the Filipino, CHamoru and Chuukese community.

For the second cluster, those who so far tested positive were members of the Filipino, CHamoru and Korean communities.

"These two clusters are an indication that we as a community need to remind ourselves to remain vigilant as we are not out of the woods," San Agustin said. "The virus is here, has mutated in other places and was previously reported we have the California variant on Guam."

194 travel-related COVID-19 cases

Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical officer of Public Health, said between Jan. 1 and April 21, Public Health identified 194 travel-related COVID-19 cases.

Of this number, most or 165 came from those who traveled from the states.

Travelers from the Philippines who tested positive while in quarantine totaled 23, he said.

The Philippines has seen a surge, with more than 10,000 new cases daily in recent days and Guam also has seen increased cases from travelers from the country recently.

The rest are from other locations, Cabrera said.

Goal within reach

The governor's Path to Half goal is now within reach. The initiative seeks to fully vaccinate 50% or 62,500 adults by May 1 to reopen tourism and ease post-travel quarantine.

Cabrera said 49,291 have been fully vaccinated by Public Health and private clinics, and 7,852 vaccinated by the Department of Defense, totaling 57,143.

That's 5,300-plus shy of the target 62,500.

San Agustin said Johnson & Johnson vaccine use remains on pause, clarifying that there's only a delay in reporting of vaccination numbers that's why the total doses administered went up to 406 or days after the pause was announced.