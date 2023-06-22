CMA CGM Foundation launches disaster relief for Guam, Rota

The CMA CGM Foundation, the CMA CGM Group’s philanthropic arm, launched a disaster relief effort in response to Typhoon Mawar, according to a news release.

The foundation is coordinating efforts to mobilize resources through group subsidiary American President Lines.

“These efforts mean a lot to us. Rebuilding will take time, and it’s the group’s commitment to Guam, its residents, our customers, and our employees that matters most in our time of need,” Charlie Hermosa, general manager of APL, said in the release.

Containers have been deployed to help meet the critical needs of the people of Guam, civil authorities and the employees and families of APL and CEVA Logistics, some of whom lost homes, the release stated.

The containers will be used for temporary housing, cold storage for essential food items and ice, and local government coordination materials. CMA CGM also will provide generators to power refrigerated units and assist customers without electricity, the release stated.

“We are honored to assist the residents of Guam, many of whom are our customers and employees who were affected by Typhoon Mawar, by using all available resources to help through the CMA CGM Foundation. This effort demonstrates our unwavering commitment to Guam and putting our words to action whenever and wherever we called to do so,” said Peter Levesque, president of CMA CGM America and APL.

The foundation acts to mitigate humanitarian crises by purchasing, carrying and distributing relief equipment. It has helped with several large-scale humanitarian operations in Ukraine, India and Turkey. In all, more than 22,000 tons of equipment have been shipped to provide for the essential needs of populations suffering from humanitarian crises.