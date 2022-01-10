CMS 'may just show up,' but GMH 'prepared'

The island's only public hospital is anticipating an unannounced visit from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at "any time," as the hospital continues to wait for a final report on an evaluation done by the federal government in September.

"There may have been some complaints that were launched. So, you know, any time we have to be prepared that they may just show up," Lillian Perez-Posadas, administrator of Guam Memorial Hospital, told The Guam Daily Post.

Although she would be unaware of any site visit being planned, she said Sunday she was unaware of any team of surveyors on island.

"We're supposed to anticipate that they'll be arriving unannounced," Perez-Posadas said. "Maybe tomorrow morning they'll knock on our doors. Who knows?"

She said the hospital works under the assumption that a CMS inspection can happen at any time, so officials operating as if a visit is imminent doesn't necessarily indicate there will be one in the near future.

Perez-Posadas, however, is hoping the finalization of a CMS survey conducted last year will happen soon.

The federal government was provided a "statement of deficiencies report," she told the Post, which the hospital has responded to with a corrective action plan. CMS can accept the hospital's plan as a sufficient response to its findings, recommend or mandate additional measures, or cite GMH for violations.

"We're just waiting for them now to give us an official letter," she said.

That official letter, according to Perez-Posadas, would allow the public to see what mistakes were noted by CMS, and what GMH did to fix them.

Lawmakers have requested the hospital provide a copy of the CMS report to the speaker, who oversees health matters, when it is received.