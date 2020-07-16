Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands health officials confirmed another three positive COVID-19 cases through port of entry screening procedures — a procedure that many on Guam are hoping to replicate.

The CNMI’s screening procedures have captured about 36% of the commonwealth’s cases, which now total 36. It includes screening and swabbing upon arrival at the Francisco C. Ada International Airport in Saipan. The three cases were from arrivals tested July 9. The passengers were escorted to designated quarantine site Kanoa Resort until their scheduled fifth day test, which was July 14.

“The individuals were confirmed last night and are in stable condition,” according to a Wednesday press release. The passengers remain in isolation at the designated quarantine site and health officials are contacting passengers who were on the same flight, close family members, friends and associates.

Gov. Ralph Torres’ COVID-19 Task Force has been testing incoming international passengers, in addition to immediate contact tracing, to minimize the risk of exposure for COVID-19 to the commonwealth community.

Guam testing

Locally, the newest positive test was confirmed by Naval Health Research Center/U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, according to the Joint Information Center report on Wednesday.

The new case brings Guam's total confirmed cases to 313. Of the total cases, 266 are classified as civilians and 47 are military service members.

To date, there have been five deaths and 213 people have been released from isolation. There are 95 active cases.

GovGuam has yet to announce processes and procedures for testing passengers at ports of entry.

The Guam Daily Post has spoken to a number of Guam residents who, after returning to the island, have asked to be tested instead of a mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Guam physician Dr. Thomas Shieh is among those, who for months, has advocated testing at the airport.

“We should be able to get our community back soon, but the government needs to watch the airport gates, that’s where the first virus came in, and that is the gate where the new virus will return,” he said in April.

Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services increased community mass testing efforts for about a month, which also came with a jump in positive cases, more than 100 new cases were found during the mass testing events.

Officials haven’t announced additional mass community testing. The last community testing outreach was held July 8.