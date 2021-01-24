Unlike Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands isn’t a participant in the national food assistance program, which means in times of emergencies federal funds aren’t as readily available.

Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan is hoping to remedy that by reintroducing legislation in Congress, dubbed the Ayuda Act, to add the Marianas into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and get an extra $30.5 million for the existing food stamp program. The bill was initially introduced in 2011.

The congressman’s ultimate goal was, and remains, to have the same safety net protections for people in the Marianas as other Americans, including in Guam, according to his press release.

“The only way to be successful in Congress is to be persistent. You cannot give up,” he stated. “Timing is always important, too,” he added. “In this Congress I was able to get seated on the Agriculture Committee, which will have jurisdiction over my bill. That will make a difference. And the new Chairman of the Committee, David Scott, was a cosponsor of the Ayuda Act back in 2011, so I think I can count on his support.”

Sablan also awaits a response from Gov. Ralph Torres on using the $14 million provided in last month’s relief act, Public Law 116-260, “to restore benefits to those the Governor removed from eligibility in October and return benefits to their previous level.”

When Congress passed the relief act on Dec. 21, 2020, Sablan emailed the governor with the good news. “…you requested $11,527,811,” the Congressman wrote, “which, together with the annual block grant of $12.148 million, would be enough, you said, for all of fiscal 2021.

“Now that I have provided more than you asked for, I respectfully request that you immediately reinstate all the households that you took off SNAP on October 1 and restore the benefits that you cut at that time. For the over 4,000 Marianas households that depend on SNAP, your action would be particularly welcome in this holiday season.”