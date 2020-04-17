CNMI defends purchase of COVID-19 tests, cost unclear

The CNMI government, in the midst of criticism from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, continues to focus on their goal of testing residents now that they've received the first batch of the total 60,000 COVID-19 test kits.

The CNMI received 20,000 of the DiaPlexQ (PCR) Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit from SolGent in South Korea, and are expected to receive the remaining 40,000 kits within the next week, according to Gov. Ralph Torres' office.

Torres directly negotiated a contract through SolGent, according to spokesman Kevin Bautista. He said the CNMI kept the Federal Emergency Management Agency informed during the process. The test kits were paid for with local funds, which will be reimbursed by FEMA, Bautista said.

“At the end of the day, Gov. Torres has a goal and is not interested in a back and forth with the governor of Guam as she deals with an increasing number of cases on the island. We’re going to focus on keeping our curve flat and taking very proactive measures, such as building a field hospital and alternate care sites, and maintaining an aggressive public information campaign to keep the CNMI safe from COVID-19,” Bautista said.

Bautista said the total cost of the 60,000 test kits is not available as other costs, including transportation, still need to be factored in. He said he did not have a figure for the cost of the test kits alone.

Torres said they will use the COVID-19 test for a mass testing of the commonwealth’s approximately 58,000 residents.

The government of Guam, which started testing last month, has tested over 800 people using their GeneXpert machine and is waiting on additional orders, including 4,600 rapid test kits. Officials also have said they're working with the federal government to get more test kits.

Leon Guerrero, during a press conference on Wednesday, said she had spoken to Torres about the test kits but noted she didn't want to take the risk, saying they are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration nor do they have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authority. The EUA is a designation of the FDA that allows the use of certain equipment, even if they aren't certified, in times of emergencies.

"They are not even EUA approved and so I don’t want to risk our community the possibility of these tests being not as effective, accurate or reliable," she stated.

Leon Guerrero said she has communicated with Torres about the test kits, and in response to local media's questions as to why Guam didn't purchase the test kits as well: “That’s his decision. He and I spoke and I told him what my feelings are but it’s his decision. I respect that. He weighed out his risk in his own community. If that’s the decision he wants to do then that is what is going to happen. I clearly don’t want to take that risk,” she said.

FEMA has purchased test kits from SolGen, tweeting that it awarded a contract to produce approximately 7,500 test kits, each kit capable of testing 100 people.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, has encouraged governments to execute a comprehensive approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"You must test and isolate," he stated at a March 16 press conference. "You cannot fight a fire blindfolded. And we cannot stop this pandemic if we don’t know who is infected. We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test."