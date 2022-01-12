CNMI governor impeached for corruption, felony, neglect of duty; Senate prepares for trial

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph De Leon Guerrero Torres was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon for felony, neglect of duty and corruption, including living a lavish lifestyle on taxpayers' tab amid Super Typhoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote was 15-4, with one abstention, on each of the six articles of impeachment.

Torres, 42, becomes the second CNMI governor to be impeached in just nine years, and the second governor of a U.S. territory to be impeached.

With the 20-member CNMI House of Representatives voting to charge Torres with felony, corruption and neglect of duty, the governor now faces an impeachment trial at the nine-member CNMI Senate.

An impeachment, which is likened to an indictment, means the governor faces a legislative trial.

At the CNMI Senate impeachment trial, senators will consider evidence, hear witnesses, and vote to acquit or convict the impeached governor.

In early 2013, then CNMI Gov. Benigno R. Fitial resigned after the House impeached him, and before his Senate impeachment trial.

Torres said earlier he's not resigning and has maintained he's done nothing wrong.

He said the allegations against him are "nothing more than a politically charged group of Democrats conspiring to sensationalize misleading information so that they may divide the community and seize power for themselves."

6 articles of impeachment pass

CNMI House members voted on each of the six articles of impeachment: two for corruption, two for the commission of a felony, and two for neglect of duty.

CNMI House Speaker Edmund Villagomez joined most of his colleagues in voting yes to all the articles of impeachment.

Here's how the 20-House members voted on each article.

• Article I: Commission of a felony, theft of utility services: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstained.

• Article II: Commission of a felony, theft: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstained

• Article III: Corruption: unlawful first-class and business-class travel: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention

• Article IV: Corruption, misuse of government resources: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention

• Article V: Neglect of duty, negligence during crisis: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention

• Article VI: Neglect of duty, contempt of the Legislature: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention

Torres allegedly lived a lifestyle that cost taxpayers over $550,000 in more than six years, including more than $177,000 worth of utilities for the governor's three houses and a piggery.

Theft of utility services in excess of $20,000 is punishable by imprisonment of not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $10,000.

The resolution said Torres took numerous unlawful trips via business- and first-class air travel along with his wife, including taxpayer-paid travels to Oregon and Guam for his political campaigns.

Each theft is punishable by imprisonment of up to five years.

Torres also allegedly unlawfully and fraudulently obtained reimbursements for expenditures that include a lavish dinner with a Washington, D.C., lobbyist that cost taxpayers $1,823, and a single breakfast costing more than $399.

The governor also allegedly unlawful and fraudulent reimbursements for extravagant meals with wagyu and bison tomahawk steak, king crab, prime rib and foie gras, expensive Scotch whisky and other alcohol.

During and after Super Typhoon Yutu and the ongoing pandemic, the governor allegedly took more than 120 trips by plane for himself and or his spouse, a non-government employee, and about 85 trips by boat.

The impeachment resolution said these are a dereliction of duty while residents were suffering without adequate shelter, power or running water and struggling to rebuild their lives and homes.

Torres also failed to honor a legislative subpoena, when he didn't show up at a Dec. 10 hearing of the CNMI House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee.

Election year

The impeachment comes 10 months before the gubernatorial election, and Torres, a Republican, is seeking re-election.

One of those who voted to impeach Torres is Rep. Tina Sablan, who is running for governor under the Democratic Party, and a member of the nine-member Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment.

If Torres steps down or gets convicted in the Senate impeachment trial, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios becomes governor. Palacios is running for governor as an independent candidate.

Torres has said he's confident he's going to get a fair trial at the Senate, where his re-election running mate, Sen. Vinnie Sablan, is a member.

The impeachment resolution's main author is CNMI Rep. Celina Babauta, chairwoman of the House committee that investigated Torrres' questionable spending for years.

Public heard

Prior to Wednesday's vote, CNMI House members heard testimony from members of the public who either support or oppose impeaching the governor.

Among those who testified were police officers who asked that Torres not be impeached. One of them asked that CNMI voters, and not House members, vote to remove or keep Torres.

Outside the CNMI legislative building, the governor's supporters showed up in full force, as well as those supporting his impeachment.

Police officers were detailed in and outside the legislative premises as the impeachment process was ongoing.

This story will be updated.