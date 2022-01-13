CNMI governor impeached: 'I have not done anything illegal'

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph De Leon Guerrero Torres was impeached Wednesday, and is now facing a trial over allegations of felony, neglect of duty and corruption that included a lavish lifestyle on the taxpayers' tab in the aftermath of Supertyphoon Yutu and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20-member CNMI House of Representatives voted 15-4 to impeach the governor, while one member abstained from voting.

That's one vote more than the minimum 14 needed to impeach the governor, including a vote from CNMI House Speaker Edmund Villagomez.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The vote was 15-4-1 on each of the six articles of impeachment against Torres – two each for commission of a felony, neglect of duty and corruption.

Torres, 42, is the second CNMI governor to be impeached in just nine years.

If the Senate convicts him during the impeachment trial, Torres will be the first sitting CNMI governor to be removed from office.

Nearly nine years ago, on Feb. 20, 2013, then-CNMI Gov. Benigno R. Fitial resigned days after the CNMI House impeached him on 18 charges of neglect of duty, felony and abuse of power. Fitial resigned days before the start of his impeachment trial.

Torres and Fitial are also the only governors of any U.S. territory to be impeached.

Torres said it's unfortunate to witness the "hatred and the willful spread of misinformation" about him, his family and his administration.

"I have said this multiple times and I will continue to say it: I have not done anything illegal. Those who choose to accuse me of wrongdoings choose to remain blind to the fact that progress and good work continues in the Marianas for my supporters and non-supporters alike," Torres said after the Democrat-led House impeached him.

While the impeachment process was ongoing, Torres' supporters and those who support his impeachment gathered outside the CNMI legislative building on Capitol Hill in Saipan.

Police officers supplemented the legislative security in and around the premises.

An impeachment is likened to an indictment, which means the CNMI House voted to charge Torres with felony, corruption and neglect of duty, and it's now up to the CNMI Senate to try him.

At the CNMI Senate impeachment trial, senators will consider evidence, hear witnesses and vote to acquit or convict the impeached governor.

Torres said earlier he's not resigning, and hired a team of CNMI and U.S. lawyers to defend him.

Articles of impeachment

CNMI House members voted on the following articles of impeachment:

• Article I: Commission of a felony, theft of utility services: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention. Torres allegedly lived a lifestyle that cost taxpayers over $550,000 in more than six years, including more than $177,000 worth of utilities for the governor's three houses and a piggery. Theft of utility services in excess of $20,000 is punishable by imprisonment of not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $10,000.

• Article II: Commission of a felony, theft: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention. Torres allegedly took numerous unlawful trips via business- and first-class air travel along with his wife, including taxpayer-paid travels to Oregon and Guam for his political campaigns. Each theft is punishable by imprisonment of up to five years.

• Article III: Corruption, unlawful first-class and business-class travel: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention. The governor allegedly initiated 54 first-class and/or business-class airline tickets for him and his wife, a non-government employee, at government expense, between 2016 and 2019.

• Article IV: Corruption, misuse of government resources: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention. Torres was alleged to have unlawfully and fraudulently obtained reimbursements for expenditures that include a lavish dinner with a Washington, D.C., lobbyist that cost taxpayers $1,823, and a single breakfast costing more than $399. Extravagant meals for which the governor allegedly obtained reimbursement, unlawfully and fraudulently, include those with wagyu and bison tomahawk steak, king crab, prime rib and foie gras, expensive Scotch whisky and other alcohol. He also allegedly asked for and approved 85 boating trips using government resources inconsistent with public purposes.

• Article V: Neglect of duty, negligence during crisis: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention. During and after Supertyphoon Yutu and the ongoing pandemic, the governor allegedly took more than 120 trips by plane for himself and/or his spouse, a non-government employee, and about 85 trips by boat. These are among alleged dereliction of duty while CNMI residents were suffering without adequate shelter, power or running water and struggling to rebuild their lives and homes.

• Article VI: Neglect of duty, contempt of the Legislature: 15 yes, 4 no, 1 abstention. Torres allegedly failed to honor a legislative subpoena, when he didn't show up at a Dec. 10 hearing of the CNMI House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee.

SUBHED:

Election year

Torres maintained that the impeachment is politically motivated, with the gubernatorial election just 10 months away, though the investigations into his spending started back in 2019.

"To say that I am a governor who has committed felonies, as stated in the House Resolution for impeachment, is not factual by any means. Instead, it is an attack on my character, my family, and tireless members of this administration who have sacrificed for and served their community during arguably the most difficult times in our commonwealth's history. And yet, we continue to work hard in service of our people," Torres said.

One of those who voted to impeach Torres is Rep. Tina Sablan, who is running for governor under the Democratic Party, and a member of the nine-member Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment.

Sablan said based on evidence gathered and reviewed, what emerges is "a pattern of waste, fraud and abuse committed by the highest executive official in the land."

"We are here today because the evidence shows that Gov. Torres has violated his oath of office and the Constitution and laws of the commonwealth. Worse, he committed these acts during times of severe hardship for the people of the Marianas," she said.

If Torres steps down or gets convicted in the Senate impeachment trial, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios becomes governor. Palacios is running for governor as an independent candidate.

Torres has said he's confident he's going to get a fair trial at the Senate, where his reelection running mate, Sen. Vinnie Sablan, is a member.

The impeachment resolution's main author is CNMI Rep. Celina Babauta, chairwoman of the House committee that investigated Torres' questionable spending for years.

CNMI Democratic Party Chairwoman Nola Hix said the CNMI House "officially delivered on the people's mandate," and applauded the "collective efforts of the Democratic Caucus Majority."

"This is the first step in eradicating corruption, abuse and years of mistrust in the people's government that will take years to restore," Hix said. "Our people deserve justice and closure."

SUBHED:

Testimony

Members of the general public testified in support of, or in opposition to, impeaching the governor, before the vote.

Police officers were among those who asked that Torres not be impeached. One of them asked that CNMI voters, and not House members, vote to remove or keep Torres during the November elections.

Former CNMI Department of Public Safety Commissioner Clyde Norita, who considered himself a member of the Torres-Palacios administration's inner circle, said he would advise his "friend" Torres to resign.

"I hope my friend is listening and the governor in him will step up to the plate and make the right decision and resign to bring unity and peace to our people and the CNMI. ... God bless this commonwealth," Norita said.

The governor's older brother, attorney Joaquin Torres, questioned Norita's "credibility" given his ties to another gubernatorial candidate. The governor's brother was among those who testified in opposition to the impeachment.