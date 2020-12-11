CNMI governor: Tourism opening to Korean market in January 2021

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Thursday said the CNMI will partially reopen its tourism to the South Korean market "sometime in January of next year," with certain restrictions.

The CNMI's main tourism markets are South Korea, Japan and China.

"I just want to lay it out that we're not doing this for economic reasons but we're doing it because we're starting this new norm of tourism," the CNMI governor told members and guests of the Rotary Club of Guam during a Zoom meeting's question-and-answer portion.

Torres was referring to a so-called local tourism "bubble," in which any Korean tourist will not have contact with the general community during the first five days of their arrival, except for hotel employees at a safe distance.

Should they choose to play golf in the first five days, however, they will be transported directly from the hotel to the golf course and there won't be contact with the general community.

By the time they get to the golf course, all the equipment will be ready and services will be provided without contact.

The governor said they remain cautious, to ensure any tourism reopening "puts the health and safety of our people first."

Current protocols

The protocols will be pretty much the same as the current ones for anyone entering the CNMI, but will be tweaked for tourists, Torres said.

Currently, there's automatic COVID-19 testing at the Saipan airport, and passengers and their luggage are transported from the airport to a hotel, Torres said.

If their COVID-19 test result is negative, they will be quarantined for five days at a hotel.

On the fifth day, they will be tested again and once that's still negative, they will be released from quarantine.

If the initial test result from the airport is positive, the passenger is quarantined for 14 days.

When the CNMI reopens tourism to the Korean market in January, the tourists will be secluded from the general community in the first five days.

"This would be a new normal for our industry, one that will change the way we operate with new requirements aimed at keeping our residents safe as we bring back jobs and a level of normalcy that has been disrupted in these trying months," Torres said.

At this time, the governor is not naming the airline or airlines that will be flying in the first Korean tourists to travel to the CNMI since the islands closed their doors to tourists because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Torres said there is no assurance that South Korea will have lifted the 14-day quarantine for returning residents by that time.

Partially reopening the CNMI tourism market, he said, is made possible by strong partnership among government agencies such as those in public health and tourism.

Torres said the CNMI is also looking forward to reopening tourism to other markets such as Japan.

COVID-19 vaccine

Just like Guam, the CNMI is awaiting the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

Torres said the CNMI has already secured 10 cold storage units to hold the vaccines.

"We try to be as prepared as we can when those vaccines are available here," he said.

Torres said the CNMI government has started collaborative work with partners on public education campaigns to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

During the Q&A, the governor said he himself will take the vaccine.

"As much as I feel we're safe here, I would take the vaccine because if it's 90% to 95% safe, then that's 95% safer than if I don't ... take the vaccine," Torres said.

But he said he prefers that doctors, nurses, other medical personnel and emergency first responders receive them first.

"Not because I want to see the effect, not because I want to see any symptoms on them, but I believe they should be the first people to be protected and get this vaccine shot," he said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency projected that the CNMI, which has a population of about 57,000, would have 6,000 to 8,000 COVID-19 cases by June if there were no restrictions in place.

Immediate response

The CNMI's immediate and proactive approach since January, long before local cases were reported, has kept the overall numbers low, with 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths since March 28.

"Here in the CNMI, our mindset was this: One case in the CNMI is one case too many," Torres said.

As early as January, the CNMI was already screening incoming passengers at the airport.

Two days after it reported its first two COVID-19 cases, the CNMI governor imposed a 7 p.m. curfew for the general community.

Community testing followed, and by May and June, the CNMI was able to slowly reopen its economy.

Guam, with a population of about 160,000, has at least 7,039 reported COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths since March, and remains under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

The island has not set a specific date for welcoming back tourists, only saying it's gearing up for a reopening in the first quarter of calendar year 2021.