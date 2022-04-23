CNMI governor's impeachment trial to proceed May 13

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres' impeachment trial will proceed May 13, after the Senate on Friday denied his request to dismiss the articles of impeachment against him.

The vote was 4-3, with two excused absences.

While there were more senators who voted in favor of dismissing the articles of impeachment than those against it, the threshold of five "yes" votes to grant the motion was not met.

"With four members voting 'yes' and three members voting 'no,' the required votes of five affirmative votes to grant dismissal did not meet the threshold, therefore the motion to dismiss is hereby denied," CNMI Senate President Jude Hofschneider said at the special session, citing the threshold set out by the Senate impeachment rules.

The four "yes" votes to dismiss the articles of impeachment against the governor were from Hofschneider and three fellow Republicans. The governor is a Republican.

The "no" votes were from two independents and one Democrat.

One of two senators on excused absence is Sen. Vinnie Sablan, the governor's running mate for his reelection. The senator recently recused himself from the impeachment proceedings. The other senator is related to the governor.

The CNMI House of Representatives impeached the governor Jan. 12, and the governor is now facing an impeachment trial over allegations of felony, neglect of duty and corruption that included a lavish lifestyle on the taxpayers' tab in the aftermath of Supertyphoon Yutu and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six votes are needed to convict Torres and remove him as governor.

Senators, before voting Friday, heard public comments in favor of and in opposition to the governor's motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment against him.

One of the residents, Shane Villanueva, said the decision should rest with the CNMI voters on Nov. 8 whether they want Torres to remain in office or not. House members who voted to impeach Torres spoke against the dismissal of the articles of impeachment.

"Ultimately, Senators, the real question before you is not whether or not Ralph Torres should be impeached. He has already been impeached. The question before you is whether he should be removed, whether he should be allowed to continue inflicting damage on the office he holds and the public trust he has been given. Only you, the Senate, can decide that," Rep. Tina Sablan, who is challenging Torres in the upcoming gubernatorial election, told senators on Friday.

Torres also is facing criminal charges filed by the CNMI Office of the Attorney General. The charges are similar to the allegations set out in the articles of impeachment.

Torres, 42, is the second CNMI governor to be impeached in just nine years. The first one was then-CNMI Gov. Benigno R. Fitial, on Feb. 20, 2013.

Fitial resigned before the CNMI Senate could proceed with his impeachment trial. Torres said he's not resigning.

If the nine-member Senate convicts him during the impeachment trial, Torres will be the first sitting CNMI governor to be removed from office.