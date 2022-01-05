A special panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a full Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives vote on whether to impeach CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres over allegations of felony, corruption and neglect of duty.

Torres, 42, has maintained that he's done nothing wrong.

He is accused of living a lavish lifestyle that has cost CNMI taxpayers more than $550,000 while many were struggling because of Super Typhoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bipartisan, nine-member Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment moved to send the Torres impeachment resolution to the full House for action.

The vote was 8-0, with Special Committee Chairman and Vice Speaker B.J. Attao not having to vote because there's no tie in the votes.

"But if I had to vote, my vote would have been yes. Just for the record," Attao said during the special committee's first formal meeting since their appointment two weeks earlier.

Rep. Tina Sablan, one of the special committee members, said the process wasn't rushed because reviews and investigations into allegations against the governor have been ongoing since 2019 and that Torres has been "afforded a great deal of fairness."

Extensive evidence has been laid out and carefully reviewed and witnesses have been questioned, she said.

Two-year investigation

"This impeachment resolution is a culmination of two years of diligent and painstaking legislative investigation. It didn't just arise out of nowhere," Sablan, who is seeking the gubernatorial seat, said.

Five of the nine members of the special committee sponsored the impeachment resolution against Torres, while 13 of the 20 members of the CNMI House of Representatives sponsored it.

At least two-thirds or 14 House members would need to vote to impeach Torres to send the process to the Senate for an impeachment trial.

"Perhaps the writing is indeed already on the wall. No one among us takes this action lightly. No one can say this process was rushed. But we do have a duty and a public mandate to see it through completion. We owe our people closure," Sablan said.

If the Senate convicts him, Torres would need to step down as CNMI governor.

Torres is facing six articles of impeachment: two for corruption, two for the commission of a felony, and two for neglect of duty.

Another governor resigns after vote to impeach in 2013

In 2013, CNMI Gov. Benigno R. Fitial resigned from office after the CNMI House voted to impeach him and before the Senate, of which Torres was then a member, could hold an impeachment trial. Torres has said he's not resigning.

Torres has protested the inclusion of Sablan in the special impeachment committee because she's running for governor, but Torres said he's confident that the Senate will be fair in the impeachment proceedings.

Among the nine members of the Senate is Torres' running mate for re-election, Sen. Vinnie Sablan.

"I can assure you, I have every confidence that (the Senate) will take every angle into consideration and give me that opportunity of fairness," Torres told reporters earlier.

As of Tuesday night, Torres' camp remained silent on the House committee's vote earlier in the day.

Before the special committee tackled House Resolution 22-14, they heard from two members of the general public. Fabian Indalecio and Nathan Elliot urged the House to impeach Torres.

"Don't turn your back against the people who you serve," Indalecio said. "I do not hate the governor. I hate the act of corruption he committed against the people of the CNMI."

Prior to the filing of the impeachment resolution, the CNMI House Judiciary and Governmental Operations led by Rep. Celina Babauta investigated Torres' taxpayer-paid spending, including first-class travel for him and his wife, reimbursements, utilities at his private estate, protective service detail, and use of government vessels, vehicles, assets and personnel.