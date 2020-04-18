CNMI has 1 new COVID-19 case; total count now 14

The CNMI, which has started its own COVID-19 testing, has confirmed that a 57-year-old man has tested positive for the virus.

The man is in stable condition and is being closely monitored by the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation medical teams, according to a press release.

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, and CHCC confirmed the new case, which brings CNMI’s total confirmed case count to 14.

CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for his most immediate contacts, which includes close family members, friends, and associates. CHCC continues to work with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force to expand designated isolation areas to closely monitor the well-being of individuals with symptoms.

This is the case to be confirmed at CHCC Laboratory using a newly acquired testing device - ID NOW by Abbott/Alere. Previously, CNMI had to send samples to the Guam Public Health Laboratory to be tested.

As of April 17, the CNMI submitted 62 specimens for COVID-19 testing to Guam Public Health Laboratory. All 62 have been processed, resulting in 13 positive specimens, 49 negative specimens. Through the ID NOW by Abbott/Alere in-house testing at the CHCC Laboratory, three specimens have been processed, resulting in one positive specimen, two negative specimens.

The ID NOW COVID-19 assay is now available for use under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), according to the press release. The ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test delivers high-quality molecular positive results in as little as 5 minutes, targeting the coronavirus (COVID-19) RdRp Gene.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services purchased the testing device, according to the press release. Officials noted CHCC will use this system in accordance with the HHS testing strategy.

Guide to understanding COVID-19 testing

There are different tests for COVID-19, and more tests are being developed every day. To decide which test to use, medical providers must factor in the circumstance of the patient, the availability of these test types, the characteristics and limitations of the test, and whether the test is FDA approved.

Who gets tested?

At this time, providers are using the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) COVID-19 Testing Strategy. This prioritizes testing for:

Priority 1

· Patients and healthcare facility workers with symptoms at the hospital or alternate care sites

Priority 2

· Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms

· Patients 65 years of age or older with symptoms

· Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

· First responders with symptoms

Priority 3

· Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms

· Individuals who do not meet any of the above categories with symptoms

· Healthcare facility workers and first responders

· Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Stay home, stop the spread

The CNMI Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC continue to encourage residents within the Marianas to practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on to others.

● Stay home as much as possible. Avoid unnecessary travel or public places.

● Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10.

● Pick up food through drive-thru, take-out, or delivery options.

● Only one healthy adult from the household should run necessary errands, such as getting groceries or picking up medications. Leave children, elderly, and other vulnerable people at home as much as possible. When returning home from an errand, wash your hands before doing anything else.

● Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. People at high risk should stay at home as much as possible.

● Create a household plan of action https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/checklist-household-ready.html

● Ensure a 30-day supply of all medicines.

Continue good hand hygiene:

· Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.

Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic:

● Stay home when you are sick and if you recently traveled to a place with COVID-19. Self-quarantine means:

○ Choosing a room in your house that can be used to separate sick household members from others.

○ Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

○ Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

○ Limiting visitors