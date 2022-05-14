Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres' impeachment trial opened Friday without a prosecutor to cross-examine witnesses who said the lieutenant governor, the attorney general and a former governor committed some of the same alleged violations raised against Torres.

The governor is the only one on trial and is the only one criminally charged, according to the governor's private counsel, Anthony Aguon.

This is the first impeachment trial in the history of the CNMI and of any U.S. territory.

Torres, 42, is on trial for allegations of felony neglect of duty and corruption.

The governor wasn't at the trial, but sent two of his attorneys to defend him and speak on his behalf.

The Senate trial, presided over by CNMI Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, is expected to wrap up in just a few days, with four of six articles of impeachment already covered and five witnesses called on day one.

There were no rebuttals or cross-examinations, since the Senate said the CNMI House of Representatives did not meet the deadlines to present its prosecutor. Efforts by both chambers to remedy the lack of a House prosecutor and presentation of evidence failed.

Torres, a Republican, will be removed from office if the Republican-dominated Senate convicts him. Torres is seeking reelection.

Flying first class

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, who is running for governor, also flew first class around the same time Torres did, according to one of the witnesses the governor's legal team presented at the trial.

The witness, Lawrence Pangelinan, is the former chief investigator for the Office of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan, who criminally charged Torres recently with the same charges outlined in the articles of impeachment, also traveled business class, the same witness said.

Pangelinan also said the AG tasked him to investigate only Torres' premium class travel, but the investigation expanded to include the entire government.

The probe, he said, found that many public officials and employees traveled premium class, but the AG didn't heed recommendations to allow them to pay back the difference between premium and economy class airfare and fine them $1,000 as stated in the law.

"In fairness and in justice, the commonwealth deserves to hear the truth and the truth is multiple public officials, including Attorney General Manibusan and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, traveled first class around the same time that Gov. Torres did. And yet the only person that got charged criminally months before an election was Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres," Aguon said.

In his opening statement, Aguon told senators that their vote must be "no" on each of the six articles of impeachment because of the House's inability to prove each article by "clear and convincing evidence."

"I am confident that by the end of this hearing, there will be no doubt in your mind that this has been a failed impeachment effort on all fronts," he said.

Torres, in a statement, thanked his supporters for standing by his side.

"We would not be as strong as we are without their support. To see the overwhelming love and encouragement is what drives us every morning to continue to do good for our commonwealth," Torres said.

No theft of power, water

Another witness, Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Director Gary Camacho, provided testimony that indicated the governor did not steal or cause the theft of $177,000 worth of power and water service as alleged in the articles of impeachment.

He also testified there was only one previous CNMI governor, Juan N. Babauta, whose utility bills for two official residences were paid by the government.

CNMI law allows government payment of the utilities of the governor and the lieutenant governor in their private residences, since they do not have government-provided housing.

"It’s apparent that the House distorted CUC’s testimony in order to support these allegations that were made in Article I," Aguon said, before moving to Article II, misuse of government funds.

A former senior policy adviser for the governor, Glenna Palacios, said the 2018 trips that the governor made to Oregon and Alaska, with staffers and the first lady, were for a "public purpose."

The Oregon trip to meet with a Department of Defense official resulted in millions of dollars awarded to the CNMI, Palacios said.

The trip to Alaska included a site visit to the Alaska Aerospace Corp., which, at the time, was considering whether to expand its space exploration industry to the CNMI, which had the potential to boost the local economy.

'Deer Meat for Dinner'

Aguon also called as a witness Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Priscilla M. Iakopo, who said the governor's participation and support for bringing YouTube star Robert Arrington of the "Deer Meat for Dinner" channel resulted in $1.2 billion worth of advertising value to the CNMI.

The tourism authority head said at the time, at the height of the pandemic, the CNMI had to maintain its online presence in the mind of the traveling public and a social media star and influencer would help do the job successfully.

According to the articles of impeachment, Torres allegedly neglected his duties during the pandemic by going on three-week fishing and hunting trips to the Northern Islands with family and friends.

That trip was for the "Deer Meat for Dinner" channel. That trip produced 19 videos promoting the CNMI, and has been watched at least 35 million times, Iakopo said.

As part of the procedures, the senators wrote their questions pieces of paper and the Senate president read them. Senators asked about the governor's use of police and other emergency resources on the trip.

The governor's counsel said it's the House's burden to prove these allegations.

The Senate president said the trial will resume at 10 a.m. Monday.

Torres is the second CNMI governor to be impeached.

The first was then-Gov. Benigno R. Fitial who resigned days before the Senate opened his impeachment trial.