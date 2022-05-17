The impeachment trial of Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres is now just awaiting the Senate's vote to either acquit or convict him, after two days of hearing all six articles of impeachment without a prosecutor to cross-examine or rebut the testimony of those who defended the governor.

The vote on the articles of impeachment accusing Torres of felony, neglect of duty and corruption is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"This is not a trial. This is a travesty of justice," CNMI House Rep. Tina Sablan, who's running for governor, said during Monday's public comment period at the impeachment trial.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Attorney Anthony Aguon, the governor's private counsel, said the House failed to meet its burden of proving each article of impeachment by clear and convincing evidence and failed to comply with the Senate rules "simply because they did not agree with them," among other things.

"Honorable senators, I hate to beat a dead horse here but this impeachment has been a failure from start to finish," Aguon said.

Aguon concluded his remarks by asking each senator, including his former boss, now Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, to vote "no" to each article of impeachment against the governor.

Sablan said it's true that it is the House’s burden to prove the impeachment charges.

Collusion with the governor’s allies in the Senate

"But what is also true is that the House’s hands have been unjustly tied by the Senate rules that were drafted by the governor’s counsel in collusion with the governor’s allies in the Senate," Sablan said.

"Truth and justice," she said, will not come from the CNMI Senate but may come through other means.

The CNMI Office of the Attorney General filed criminal charges against the governor for allegations similar to the articles of impeachment. There's also a court complaint against the Senate.

"To my fellow citizens of the Commonwealth, this mockery of a trial will end soon enough. The verdict is already known," Sablan, who voted to impeach the governor, said.

5 recused, 4 'trying' the trial

This is the first impeachment trial in the history of the CNMI and of any U.S. territory.

If Torres, a Republican, is convicted by the Republican-led CNMI Senate, he will be removed as governor.

Six "yes" votes are needed to convict and remove Torres, 42.

But those six affirmative votes to convict the governor may be impossible to come by.

A total of five of nine senators have recused themselves from the impeachment proceedings.

Six senators are aligned with the governor. There are only three members of the minority bloc.

Prior to the trial, two Republican senators recused themselves from the proceedings because of direct conflict of interest, including Sen. Vinnie Sablan, the governor's running mate for his re-election.

On Monday, three more members Minority Sens. Paul Manglona, Teresita Santos and Edith DeLeon Guerrero recused themselves from the trial. They recused after the Senate leadership did not act on their request to pause the impeachment trial.

They asked the Senate to pause the impeachment trial until the local court acts on a pending motion seeking to stop the Senate's impeachment trial.

As a result, only four senators were at the trial on Monday and may only be the ones to vote on whether to convict or acquit Torres.

'Simply not true'

Day two of the impeachment trial, just like day one on Friday, proceeded with no House prosecutors to cross-examine the witnesses, rebut their statements or question the procedures.

A witness that the governor's defense team presented on Monday said the 2016 purchase of a laptop, earbuds and other electronics that the House alleged to have been illegally bought by the governor on taxpayers' tab for his personal use were actually for the CNMI-Hawaii Medical Referral Office.

To this day, the office still uses these supplies bought from Best Buy, according to the witness, Joseph Lifoifoi, who is the administrative officer for the CNMI-Hawaii Medical Referral Office.

He was a witness to Article 4, alleging corruption for misuse of government resources.

However, other portions of the same article of impeachment have remained unanswered.

The governor, for example, allegedly unlawfully and fraudulently obtained reimbursement for fancy dinners in Washington, D.C., ordering wagyu and bison tomahawk steak, king crab, prime rib, expensive scotch whiskey and other alcohol, according to that article of impeachment.

TRIM OPTION

The defense team also presented on Monday via video conference another of the governor's private counsel, attorney Ross Garber, a principal at the Washington, D.C.-based Garber Group LLC.

Garber spoke on Article VI or the neglect of duty charge relating to the governor's failure to appear after he was subpoenaed by the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations.

He said not only did the subpoena violate the CNMI Constitution but also violated CNMI laws.

Even if the subpoena was valid, he said, it's not grounds for impeachment.

Sablan questioned Garber's participation in the impeachment proceeding and for allegedly "misrepresenting the facts" of a Connecticut case involving an impeachment proceeding in which he was involved as a counsel.

Garber was not sworn in as a witness and was not on the witness list, Sablan said.

Sablan said Garber appeared as counsel to the governor in the Senate impeachment trial, when he's only admitted to practice law in the CNMI for the limited purpose of representing the governor in his civil lawsuit against the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Leila Staffler, Sablan's running mate in the gubernatorial elections who also voted to impeach the governor, called out the Senate's "repeated" and egregious" failure to follow its own impeachment rules.

Most public comments on Monday urged senators to vote "no" to each article of impeachment against the governor.