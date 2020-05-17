Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona has been designated to preside over TakeCare Insurance Co.’s lawsuit against the government of Guam.

The insurance company alleges Public Law 35-2 improperly requires government of Guam health insurance bidders to include the island’s private hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, within their networks.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has recused herself from presiding over the case. In an order, the judge disqualified herself from the proceeding and Manglona was appointed to preside over the case.

TakeCare contends the local law is "the textbook example of an improper delegation of executive power” because it allows a private entity – Guam Regional Medical City – to disqualify a health insurance company from participating in the procurement of GovGuam health insurance without any oversight from the government itself.

TakeCare's lawsuit is among the many court cases held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TakeCare attorney Louie Yanza asked the federal court for a 45-day extension to the deadlines given for parties to file discovery and expert disclosure. He stated in court documents filed on April 9 that the defendant’s counsel has agreed to the extension due to difficulties posed by the new coronavirus.