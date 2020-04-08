A 77-year-old woman is the second person in the CNMI to lose the battle against COVID-19.

The patient, who was first seen at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on March 28, died Tuesday at the CHCC, according to a press release from Gov. Ralph Torres, the governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the CHCC.

The CNMI resident had underlying medical conditions and had been considered a "person under investigation" for the illness. Additionally, CHCC had already initiated tracing of the woman's close contacts.

As of Tuesday, the CNMI has eight confirmed COVID-19 cases.

'Our deepest condolences and prayers'

"On behalf of the people of the CNMI, we extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of another member of our community. This is a battle that cannot be won if we do not fight this together. Our COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC will continue to work hard to protect everyone in the CNMI with the test kits, medical resources and protective equipment we are getting from our federal partners," Torres stated.

CHCC CEO Esther L. Muña said "we are deeply saddened" by the woman's death.

"Our thoughts are with the deceased's family during this difficult time," she said. "We will render all necessary assistance to her family. I understand that CNMI residents will be affected by this news. Let's take a moment to reflect ... in this difficult time for the family. We must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus."