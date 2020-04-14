CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation announced on Tuesday that they have received 20,000 COVID-19 test kits, the first batch of 60,000 purchased from South Korea.

The remaining total are expected to be received within the next week, according to a press release from Torres’s office.

Gov. Torres said the CHCC will be working on getting the test kits ready to begin testing CNMI residents by the end of this week or early next week. The CNMI has an estimated population of about 58,000.

In addition to the tests, a clinical pathologist from South Korea will arrive on the island of Saipan to perform equipment calibration, test quality assurance and quality control of the tests

The 20,000 test kits that arrived on Monday night are the DiaPlexQ (PCR) Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit, a fast and inexpensive technique to amplify small segments of DNA so they can be used to detect viruses such as COVID-19 in a short time frame.

They were purchased from SolGent in South Korea, according to CHCC CEO Esther Muña.

Gov. Torres began working to purchase the test kits for the CNMI three weeks ago, the release states.

“Our goal since Day One is to test everybody. It is going to take some time, but we are definitely moving in that direction,” Torres said.

The CNMI currently has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19.