CNMI says 27 Chinese nationals came to Guam by boat in June

More than 20 Chinese nationals were discovered to have made trips to Guam by boat from Saipan in the last month.

Earlier this week, Homeland Security Emergency Management in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands announced two boats were suspected of illegally transporting Chinese individuals to Guam.

Franklin Babauta, special assistant for CNMI Homeland Security, said that on June 11, six individuals were intercepted in Guam in the Ritidian Point area. On June 21, another 21 were intercepted in the same area, he said.

Babauta said the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency was contacted and intercepted the individuals in northern Guam.

Guam Customs Director Ike Peredo confirmed to The Guam Daily Post that after being contacted by its Saipan counterparts, Guam Customs responded to the 21 individuals who arrived June 21. Peredo said the individuals were dropped off at the reef and made their way to shore, where Customs officers intercepted them.

"What we did was we searched all their belongings and vetted them and then we called (Homeland Security Investigations) and turned them over ... for vetting," Peredo said.

He added that the investigation is ongoing.

"They have identified the boat operator who was trying to move all these Chinese nationals into Guam," Peredo told the Post.

According to a June 27 Marianas Variety report, Babauta declined to comment on whether the illegal transporting of the individuals was conducted by a group, or on any details of the arrangement. However, Babauta said the 27 individuals intercepted told investigators they had tried to enter Guam to look for jobs.

Peredo said he couldn't give more information due to the ongoing investigation, but said prosecutors in Saipan usually will make the decision on the next steps and Guam Customs will work with them.

Task force

Nearly a year ago, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio established a multiagency task force to respond to the increase in unlawful arrivals by boat, which resulted in the arrest and charging of nine Chinese nationals on suspicion of purchasing and operating boats to arrive at different areas of Guam.

According to Post files, the operators of the boats all faced similar charges related to failure to obtain clearance to land and not notifying Customs.

Several of the cases remain active in the Superior Court of Guam and Attorney General Douglas Moylan told the Post last month he is trying to determine how to resolve the cases, which initially were charged under Moylan's predecessor, Leevin Camacho.

Post files also show some defendants facing local charges were charged in CNMI federal court and have since pleaded guilty, with the terms of the agreements involving a suspended prison sentence if the defendants leave the United States voluntarily within six months of being sentenced in January.

Charging documents stated the defendants came to Guam to look for work. The Guam Department of Labor discovered the Chinese nationals were found working illegally for construction businesses.

Greg Massey, with the Guam Department of Labor, said the workers were utilizing the Chinese instant messaging app WeChat to find work on Guam.