A special committee with investigative powers was established on Tuesday to look into the impeachment resolution accusing Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres of neglect of duty, felonies and corruption, including living a lavish lifestyle on taxpayers' tab during crisis years.

CNMI House of Representatives Speaker Edmund Villagomez appointed nine members to the Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment, and gave them 30 days to submit a report.

Torres, a Republican, on Tuesday morning reiterated his denial of the charges against him.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He also repeated his call for the appointment of members who have no charges filed against them and with no political motivation. The governor, during a briefing with reporters, cited Rep. Tina Sablan as an example, noting she's running for governor.

Of the nine members of the committee, four are Republicans, three are Democrats and two are Independents.

Republicans: Vice Speaker B.J. Attao, Reps. Angel Demapan, Lee Pan Guerrero and Patrick San Nicolas

Democrats: Reps. Tina Sablan, Corina Magofna and Leila Staffler.

Independent: Reps. Donald Manglona and Joseph Flores.

Attao, the vice speaker, will serve as the chairman of the nine-member committee, which has subpoena authority.

The impeachment resolution has 13 lawmakers sponsoring it. It takes 14 votes to impeach Torres, 42.

If that happens, Torres will face an impeachment trial at the Republican-dominated Senate. If he's found guilty, he would be removed as governor.

In 2013, CNMI Gov. Benigno R. Fitial resigned from office after the CNMI House voted to impeach him and before the Senate, of which Torres was then a member, could hold an impeachment trial. Torres, on Tuesday, said he's not resigning.

The resolution accused Torres of living a lavish lifestyle that has cost CNMI taxpayers more than $550,000 in more than six years while many were furloughed and having financial difficulty because of Super Typhoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic.