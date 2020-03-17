CNMI stands to receive more federal aid in COVID-19 bill

The U.S. House of Representatives' swift action to help America deal with the impact of the virus that causes COVID-19, called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, will provide an aid package for the Marianas, said Northern Marianas Rep. Gregorio "Kilili" Camacho Sablan.

Sablan stated benefits in the legislation, which awaits Senate approval, include:

• $5.425 million for Marianas Medicaid, adding to $120 million Sablan has secured for the program in December. “This will help us pay for treatment if we have coronavirus patients in the Marianas,” he said.

• There is a special set-aside of $100 million for the Marianas, American Samoa, and Puerto Rico to supplement the local nutrition assistance programs.

• The Marianas will benefit from emergency funding for WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children. WIC will provide food for low-income pregnant women or mothers with young children who are out of work due to the coronavirus emergency. And there is $400 million to assist food banks nationwide, including in the Marianas, meet increased demand.

• In the event schools are closed for five consecutive days, extra food assistance will be provided to students’ families.

• The act also provides $1 billion for emergency grants to states that experience increases in claims for unemployment insurance compensation. The Marianas does not have an unemployment insurance system to protect laid-off workers. “With hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in the Marianas already suffering because of the coronavirus, people will be laid off from their jobs and could use unemployment insurance," Sablan said.

President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday and encouraged governors to consider requesting federal assistance.

The president’s action makes available the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund, $47.917 billion as of the agency's report to Congress last month, Sablan stated. The Fund can be used as a source for the Community Disaster Loan program to help local governments make up for revenue shortfalls following a disaster. Both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands used this program to make up for revenue losses following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, Sablan stated.