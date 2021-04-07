Co-counsel appointed to represent beheading murder suspect

Murder suspect Donovan Ornellas is gearing up for a trial, but his attorney Gloria Rudolph won't be able to partner with the Public Defender's Office as she had hoped.

Superior Court Judge Jonathan Quan, who is presiding for the time being on the case, entertained Rudolph's motion requesting the appointment of additional counsel.

The appointment of additional counsel is applicable when a case is challenging considering the severity of the penalty for the crime and litigation complexity, said Rudolph.

"Your honor, under the seriousness of the possible penalties, in this case, Mr. Ornellas is charged with two charges of murder as a first-degree felony, both with special allegations. The possible penalty, in this case, is life imprisonment; it doesn't get more serious than that, your honor," said Rudolph.

Ornellas stands accused of allegedly beheading Andrew Castro with a knife in Agat and then leaving Castro's head in an abandoned vehicle in Dededo.

"The discovery will be voluminous; there were fingerprint, blood, hair follicles that were taken, and other issues have been raised in this case that will necessitate expert witness testimony by both the prosecution and the defense. Due to the seriousness of the potential penalties and complexities in the case, we submit that appointment of additional counsel is permitted," said Rudolph.

Rudolph pointed out that under the statute, the Public Defender's Office has priority in such appointments. She asked that Quan appoint the public Defender as co-legal counsel.

However, Quan noted concern over the public defender's appointment, citing conflict of interest related to possible witnesses in the case.

"Well, your honor, the public defender will not be examining any current clients at trial. Mr. Ornellas is not a party in any case involving a current public defender client," said Rudolph.

The judge's concern was shared by the government, who indicated that appointing the public defender would make them privy to information they usually wouldn't receive.

The Office of the Attorney General clarified that they are not opposed to additional counsel's appointment but also pointed out the public defender was initially appointed to Ornellas' case and then withdrew, citing conflict of interest.

Quan reviewed the court's records, showing that both the public defender and alternate public defender withdrew from Ornellas' case, leading to Rudolph's appointment.

Based on this, Quan decided to grant the co-counsel motion and appointed attorney Terrance Timblan to assist in representing Ornellas.

Quan then scheduled the trial for May 12.