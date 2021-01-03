Co-op president questions data accuracy for catch limit

While Guam Fishermen's Cooperative Association President Manny Duenas said he doesn't believe Guam will reach the 31,000 annual catch limit on bottom fish, set to take effect in 2023, he does takes issue with the data used to set the limit.

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council voted to adopt the latest bottom fish catch limit for Guam during a three-day virtual conference in December.

The upcoming limit corresponds to a 35% to 40% risk of overfishing and would allow the fish stock to replenish in six years, according to a press release from the council.

An in-season accountability measure will be implemented to track catch relative to the catch limit. The ACL is a federal management action and federal waters will be closed to bottom-fishing when the catch limit is projected to be reached.

The council's Scientific and Statistical Committee supported two caps for the annual catch limit. The other was a limit of 27,000 pounds to rebuild stock in four years. That's just as much as the annual average bottom-fish catch over the past few years, according to the council, and is the same as the catch limit recommended for fishing years 2020 to 2022.

Duenas provided public comment during the virtual hearing, stating that council staff said there were four years that the catch exceeded the annual catch limit but questioned why the data wasn't reviewed and that maybe the catch limit is wrong.

The council's press release notes that the Guam Fishermen's Co-op was the only source of commercial fish dealer data for decades and the hub for the Pacific Islands Fishery Science Center biosampling program. But Duenas told the Post that data from the co-op isn't being used in the bottom fish assessment, and that this was also an issue discussed last year.

"The science center comes up with these numbers and the council and the science committee has no choice but to look at these numbers," Duenas said. "They're the ones to come up with these numbers, they're the ones to look at Department of Agriculture's numbers and they come up with these things. But like I said, if you're setting an annual catch limit, normally it's based on a higher number. But nobody's analyzed through the years if that higher number is the true ACL."

He said he couldn't see why the co-op's data couldn't be placed into a formula and compared to data from the Guam Department of Agriculture to see if they match.

Council Executive Director Kitty Simonds said staff will ask the Science and Statistical Committee to address Deunas' concerns, according to the press release.

Meanhile, Duenas said lumping together deep and shallow also bottom fish exacerbates the problem.

The committee also made recommendations on fisheries involving American Samoa and reiterated a recommendation that the next benchmark bottom fish stock assessment in 2023 analyze the deep-water complex separately from the shallow-water complex.

This recommendation is specific to American Samoa, according to Amy Vandehey, education and outreach coordinator for the council.

"But the same holds true for the Guam assessment scheduled for 2024," she said.