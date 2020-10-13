One of the greatest gaps in addressing homelessness on Guam is the availability of housing, according Angelina Lape, chairwoman of the Guam Homeless Coalition.

The 2019 Guam Housing Study and Needs Assessment indicated that 490 affordable housing units are needed to accommodate homeless families between 2020 and 2025, Lape stated as she presented before the Interagency Council on Homelessness last week.

There is also a lack of housing accommodations for clients with disabilities and housing needs for people discharged from institutions who also need long-term care.

Clients with criminal sexual conduct backgrounds cannot qualify for federally funded housing programs. This leads some families to separate in order for remaining members to benefit from programs, but many choose to stay together and forgo services altogether, Lape said.

"The other issue we've seen with availability is really, the concept of rapid housing is not as rapid as it needs to be for the homeless," she added. "There's a lot of delays with things and it's not happening as quickly as we'd like it to happen."

Also according to Lape, there are a limited number of landlords willing to rent units on Guam and a limited number of units available that fall within the fair market rent, which the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority uses to establish payment standards for housing assistance.

"A lot of times that's because they're raising (their rent) to attract the military who can qualify for higher rent values," Lape said.

Many homeless individuals don't meet the criteria for Continuum of Care Program funding out of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, she added. That funding is primarily used to support housing for people with disabilities and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.

Programs that assist homeless outside of that criteria are often limited if they require housing due to lack of entry job skills, extended unemployment, have large families, are undergoing a longer period of treatment for mental health and/or substance abuse, and other issues, according to Lape.

Other barriers

The Homeless Coalition also sees gaps with affordable child care and reliable transportation to sustain employment. One of the larger barriers is obtaining needed documentation from government agencies. The process is "very cumbersome" and it's being exacerbated by COVID-19, Lape said.

The total number of unsheltered individuals has dropped between 2015 and 2020, going from 1,193 to 682. But Lape said the definition for homelessness has also changed. Whereas the prior definition included individuals living in substandard housing, in more recent years those individuals have no longer been counted as unsheltered for the annual Point in Time count.

Adults with substance abuse disorders have fluctuated over the years but Lape said they have improved, going from 35 in 2015, to a high of 44 in 2017, to a low of seven the next year, and 14 by 2020. The number of homeless adults who are survivors of domestic violence has remained consistent, hovering around the 15-30 mark between 2015 and 2020.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who chairs the interagency council, asked each member organization within the council to identify three gaps or needs, including changes that could help move government processes faster.

"There might be some low-hanging fruit that we can change or immediately address with particular government agencies," he said.

Maite shelter

Tenorio closed the meeting by updating information on the government emergency homeless shelter at Global Dorm in Maite. There were 93 clients at the shelter as of Thursday. This included 39 minors, 17 of whom are 2 years old and younger.

Catholic Social Services, which oversees the shelter, has made some referrals to Child Protective Services from issues at Global Dorm. CSS Executive Director Diana Calvo stated last week that they've not heard back from CPS.

When asked for comment, Linda Rodriguez, human services program administrator at the Bureau of Social Services Administration at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, only stated that CPS could not confirm or identify reporting parties for referrals made to the office.

"However, I can assure you that our office makes every attempt to investigate any referrals on child abuse or neglect," she stated.