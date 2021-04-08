Organizations on Wednesday asked mayors for help, from raising awareness about cancer to bringing together social service providers who assist homeless people and then get them vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Guam Homeless Coalition asked mayors to provide 50 tables and 100 chairs for next week's "Passport to Services" events that are meant to help the homeless population connect with social service providers and other programs. This year's program also will include COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mayors' Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said at the same events, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine will be administered to homeless residents by the Department of Public Health and Social Services at the following locations and times:

April 13, Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña, near the playground.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña, near the playground. April 16, Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gov . Joseph Flores Memorial Beach Park , or Ypao Beach, main pavilion.

Sarah Thomas Nededog, executive director of the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, also sought the mayors' help in reaching out to those who they believe may benefit from the Passport to Services events and vaccination.

She also encouraged mayors to spend the time sharing and understanding the nature of homelessness from their villages by partnering with OHAPP.

'Island strong, we beat cancer'

Tina Noket and Frances Balajadia from the American Cancer Society, asked mayors to expand their support to raising awareness and educational campaign about cancer, by putting up a display in their village.

The village display, they said, should be centered around the theme of this year's Relay for Life theme, "Island strong, we beat cancer."

The American Cancer Society's signature Relay for Life is one of the largest community and fundraising events to fight cancer. Because of pandemic restrictions, holding a mass gathering is not permitted.

MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said it's a "great idea" for ACS to bring the relay to the villages by partnering with mayors. The displays will not only raise awareness about cancer, connect people to services, and bring the communities together, ACS said.

Serve Guam Commission Executive Director Doris Aguon briefed the mayors about her agency's services, including service leadership and AmeriCorps support.

Recently, AmeriCorps volunteers helped mayors with pandemic food distribution.