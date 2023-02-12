The Interagency on Homelessness and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention shed light on the point-in-time count, referrals to the Guam Homeless Coalition, and areas to improve following a debrief held last week.

The PIT count was done Jan. 27. Some 260 volunteers visited about 200 sites across the island. The all-day event showed that a number of people without homes take shelter in the central area of the island, specifically concentrated in the cathedral area, and a number of people live in substandard housing in the north.

Although officials couldn’t quantify the number of people they saw, they did report some good news for those living in substandard housing.

“Good news is a lot of people were not home which means they’re most likely employed, but bad news is we weren’t able to count them,” Samantha Taitano, chairwoman of the Guam Homeless Coalition, said at a meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homeless Programs on Thursday.

In 2022, when they started counting substandard housing, the coalition found it difficult to identify exactly what substandard housing meant because, although it may be substandard to federal partners like the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, many of those who are living in these types of homes don’t see it as being substandard.

“The guidance from HUD was, kind of, your community has to decide how they want to approach substandard housing. Because, on the one hand, they’re a house but, on the other hand, there’s a lot of things that aren’t being met,” said Taitano.

The issue still needs to be further discussed by the coalition and may include the need to refine the definition of substandard housing.

“There were some places where there were no utilities but people have found ways and have really made nice houses out of those. But, at the same time, you know, we need to, as a coalition, navigate if we want to adjust that criteria at all,” said Taitano.

One example raised during the meeting was whether a container home was considered substandard.

In the instance of those types of homes, Taitano said “it depends on the condition of the container home if it is considered substandard housing.”

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio directed the coalition to reach out to the chief building inspector at the Department of Public Works to see what their view is on the definition.

2023 PIT count

Data is still being gathered on the 2023 point-in-time count, which still has no final numbers.

As a result, local leaders turned their sights on how to improve the process for identifying needed services for individuals they’ve encountered in the past who appear to still be waiting for assistance.

“Feedback we got in the past is, ‘I already told them last year what my needs are.’ Is there going to be a process for us to understand and, maybe, inform the case work that is necessary for the people that participated in the survey?” Tenorio asked coalition members.

While Taitano didn’t address the 2022 PIT count referrals the Tenorio referenced, she did speak about referrals they received this year.

“The amount of referrals that we did receive this year were 33 and so these were all just specific referrals to the coalition. So there were no (Adult Protective Services) or (Child Protective Services) referrals this year,” Taitano said.

Taitano stated they do need to do a better job of tracking what happens with referrals so they are going to be talking with their partners about tracking to come to a result.

“There are sometimes referrals that are done and there’s not a service that can match with their need. I know a lot of times when we go to, like, Zero Down, or places without utilities, the big thing that they say is that ‘Oh, we told you last time that we don’t have these things.’ And so I do understand that frustration and it was also brought up in our debrief, is somebody going to contact these people that we gave the referrals to,” Taitano said.

They are screening through the referrals and the homeless coalition will continue to look at the services that are needed.

“We do have our emergency shelter pilot program where we’re able to use donated and fundraised funds to shelter people for five days. So far, we’ve been able to shelter people from 16 households with a total of 28 individuals,” she said.

But the coalition is on a budget and must monitor expenses to not exceed a financial cap before reassessing the program’s efficiency.

“We’re not just doing five days (of shelter) and then putting people back into homelessness. We want to make sure that we are able to get them housed so that it’s reducing the trauma of being housed and then not housed,” she said.

Creating stability in the shelters is important, as the coalition will be closing its temporary homeless shelter at the end of the month.

“So this is the Tamuning shelter. … For those who are referred through that shelter, … our big focus is trying to get people housed, however that may be. So we are looking a lot at our clients and seeing if any are eligible for the Hatsa program and, of course, following up from there,” Taitano said.

There is talk about extending the program as the need remains.

“So far, we still have 20 singles, seven couples, and three families with children that we are trying to find housing for by the end of the month,” she said.

Elizabeth Napoli, executive director for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, noted that they are trying to reprogram funds. A request has been sent to HUD, which, if approved, will extend the shelter.

Katherine Taitano, GHURA chief planner, clarified that last Tuesday they were able to identify some funds.

“We had originally funded the shelter, and we’ve actually done certain extensions through the reprogramming of funds. On Tuesday this week, we identified additional funds from slow-moving activities that will be able to sustain the shelter through August 2023, inclusive of the operations and the case management services that Mañe'lu is doing,” she said.

Communication with Catholic Social Service is underway, as GHURA is going to have a meeting to determine updated budgets.

“We just need updated budgets and they’ve already verbally expressed serious interest to continue what they’re doing,” said Katherine Taitano.