With social distancing and increased community efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Coast360 Federal Credit Union has adjusted its hours and services and will defer personal loan payments for 3 months to assist members impacted by the COVID-19 situation.

Members services will be reduced to the Maite drive-thru tellers, Contact Center and all online, mobile and phone banking. Appointments will no longer be scheduled, according to the credit union.

Tamuning and Dededo member centers will remain closed, but the Credit Union has resumed Saturday operations.

Maite Member Center

Monday – Thursday: 10am to 3pm

Friday: 10am to 5pm

Saturday: 9am to 12pm

Contact Center (477-8736)

Monday – Thursday: 9am to 3pm

Friday: 9am to 5pm

Saturday: 9am to 12pm

Members who have personal loans can avail of an offer of a 3-month deferment by emailing creditsolutions@coast360fcu.com with their first and last name, and a contact number.

A Credit Solutions representative will be in contact to process the request. For security, members are urged to refrain from sending any account numbers or other identifiable information.

Deferment will not affect credit scores negatively and there will be no paperwork required, according to a company press release.

“The health and safety of our employees and members remains our greatest priority at this time. We want to thank our members for being supportive and patient through the service adjustments we made this week. We are continually reviewing our processes to keep our community safe while keeping our commitment to serving our members with excellence,” stated Gener Deliquina, CEO.