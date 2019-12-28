The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering an eight-hour "About Boating Safety" course in January.

Flotilla Commander Matilda Naputi Rivera said the course is offered in hopes of preventing human error, reducing boating incidents and saving lives.

"We have fatalities every year. Little things they learn can make the waterways much safer," she said.

The in-depth boating safety class will provide the skills and knowledge for operating a vessel safely. The class is open to all ages.

The topics to be covered are:

• Introduction to boating

• Boating law

• Boating problems

• Trailering, storing and protecting your boat

• Hunting and fishing, water skiing and river boating

The two-day course runs from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. The class begins on Saturday, Jan. 18, and concludes on Saturday, Jan. 25. It will be held at the University of Guam School of Education in Room 103. A certificate and boating card will be presented to those who complete the course.

The course costs $20 for USCG Auxiliary members (must be 17 years old to join) and $35 for nonmembers. For more information contact Matilda Naputi Rivera at mnrivera1@yahoo.com or uscgauxiliaryguam@gmail.com, or call 777-2994, 789-1171, 735-2476.