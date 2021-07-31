Coast Guard boosts Guam presence with 3 new ships, more personnel

If you see more Coast Guard personnel on Guam and more fast-response ships, they're not here just for training. They're here because Guam is their new home port.

Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, traveled to Guam on Thursday for the triple commissioning ceremony of the three ships, called fast-response cutters, that are now stationed at Guam.

The plan to boost the U.S. Coast Guard's presence from Guam into the rest of the Micronesia region was first announced in 2019.

That plan has seen progress with the three fast-response cutters and the addition of 70 Guam-based Coast Guard personnel, many of whom came with their families. A land-based maintenance team on Guam for the three new ships is also in the works.

The three Guam-based cutters are part of a $1.48 billion acquisition by the Coast Guard to deploy a total of 60 new fast-response cutters that replace the slower, less agile, older patrol boats. Of the five that were recently delivered, one went to Florida and another went to Texas.

"Back in 2019, I announced plans to add what we called three fast-response cutters, or new patrol craft, to the U.S. territory of Guam to significantly increase our U.S. presence in the region, the region here where America’s day begins," Schultz said, speaking Thursday from Guam and fielding questions from a group of U.S. and foreign journalists.

"Today, we commissioned those three fast-response cutters – the Myrtle Hazard, the Oliver Henry and the Frederick Hatch, here in their new home port in Apra Harbor, Guam. These cutters are considerably more capable than the legacy 110-foot Island-class patrol boats they replaced, and it was actually two patrol boats here before."

Each of the new Coast Guard ships homeported on Guam brings with it a 24-person crew.

"This brings over 70 new Coast Guard members to Guam, along with their family members," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command stated. Before the new ships arrived, the Coast Guard on Guam had approximately 250 active-duty personnel and 40 reservists, the Indo-Pacific Command stated.

The Coast Guard commandant said the new Guam-based ships increase the Coast Guard's reach.

"And when you reflect on both geographic and economic importance of the region, this is an area that encompasses 1.3 million square miles, or 43% of what we call our U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone – and really, more than half of the world’s commerce and half of the world’s population is over here in the Indo-Pacific region," Schultz said.

Coast Guard Sector Guam also has been rebranded to emphasize its expanding regional role.

Guam, Micronesia presence has a new name

"We also re-designated what was historically called Coast Guard Sector Guam – we have now re-designated as Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam. And now that demonstrates our enduring commitment to really a broader whole-of-government approach with these increasingly capable platforms in an area of the globe that’s increasingly important from a geostrategic standpoint," Schultz stated.

The ships can remain at sea for five days at a time and cover 2,500 nautical miles. Each of the cutters has a speed of 28-plus knots and spans 154 feet in length.

"These fast-response cutters will do all kinds of missions, myriad missions. They’ll detect, deter and suppress illegal, unregulated – unreported, unregulated fishing. They’ll counter other maritime transnational shipments of illicit narcotics or other products. They’ll promote the rules-based maritime governance. They’ll safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific, and really help achieve national security objectives in the Micronesia region," Schultz stated.