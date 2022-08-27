Coast Guard completes exercise in Saipan

PARTNERS AND PARTICIPANTS: U.S. Coast Guard and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands partners stand for a photo amid a successful two-day search and rescue exercise in Saipan, Aug. 23. Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam holds SAREXs in Guam, the CNMI and the Compact of Free Association states to evaluate notification and response procedures and identify shortfalls in communication and coordination of response during SAR incidents. Each agency holds individual capabilities that complement each other’s efforts and bolster the overall success of the SAR system. Lt. j.g. Ed Oingerang/U.S. Coast Guard