After 30 years of service, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Washington was officially decommissioned Wednesday morning.

Lt. Grant Rutter, the commanding officer of the vessel, said the Washington has carried out various critical missions, from fisheries enforcement to search and rescue.

"Once, searching for a Japanese citizen, I was in (Federated States of Micronesia) waters. I was working with a Palauan patrol boat alongside of me. We were taking orders from Guam. We had a U.S. Naval aircraft in the air. We had a Japanese aircraft in the air. It just highlighted to me that it was a multinational regional effort to save lives," he said.

Other than that, Rutter said his favorite mission was responding to Supertyphoon Yutu.

"People were in desperate need in Tinian and the Coast Guard was the first to arrive. While it's a small boat and we can't carry that much, we did our best," Rutter added.

The Washington was first launched in November 1989. The vessel has served in Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Marianas, Micronesia, Japan and other areas of Oceania.

Cmdr. Josh Empen, the deputy sector commander for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam, said the vessel will remain on Guam for some time as it is prepared for transport to another country.

Rutter said there will be new vessels coming in, called fast response cutters, with the first potentially arriving in Fall 2020.

"It's bigger, has better distance and can reach out further. So I think the future crews will be able to do more than what we do here. We already do a lot, but I think we'll be able to push even further," Rutter said.