Coast Guard, FSM team up for training

A successful training mission to combat illegal fishing is in the books for the U.S. and the Federated States of Micronesia, which conducted sea engagements in Yap state last week, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 brought together the crews of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry and FSS Tosiwo Nakayama March 16 for training to combat illegal fishing in the area.

The Tosiwo Nakayama is “FSM’s only active Guardian-class patrol boat,” its crew joined Oliver Henry to patrol near Yap state in support of Operation 365, the Coast Guard stated in the release.

"The crew enjoyed conducting a professional exchange including navigation and seamanship training during a close-quarters formation steaming with our colleagues aboard the FSS Tosiwo Nakayama before they pulled into Yap," Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of the Oliver Henry, stated.

As part of the exercise, the crews monitored control and surveillance operations to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the Pacific, according to the release.

In addition to training with FSM, the Oliver Henry made time to conduct some maintenance, "Basic Engineering Casualty Control Exercises" and cutter boat training, according to the release.

"The ongoing partnership between the FSM and the U.S. Coast Guard seeks to enhance FSM's sovereignty and capability to combat illicit maritime activity, particularly illegal fishing, to the benefit of all Pacific partners, but with a focus on the people of the FSM and their economic and food security needs," stated Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.

According to the Coast Guard, the Oliver Henry crew is on a four-week expeditionary patrol throughout Western Oceania.

The Oliver Henry, which makes its home port in Guam, is the 40th 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter, named for Oliver T. Henry Jr., an enlisted African American Coast Guard member who was first to break the color barrier of a then-segregated military service.

Operation 365 is a concerted effort involving 17 Pacific Island Forum Fisheries Agency member nations, the Coast Guard stated in the release, as well as the four members of the Pacific Quadrilateral Defense Coordination Group countries: the United States, Australia, France and New Zealand.